Two men are facing murder charges after a man was shot and killed in Charleston early Sunday morning.
Police found Keyshawnta St. John, 21, with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso inside a house at 1820½ Bigley Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead a few minutes later.
Mike'o Wooten, 20, of Dunbar, and Davone Lee Foote Jr., 20, of Washington D.C., are charged with first-degree murder.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim’s father told police he was at the house at the time of the shooting. The man said after hearing gunshots, he saw a Black male wearing a green jacket flee the residence with a firearm. While canvasing the area, police located Wooten in a vehicle parked across from the crime scene.
Inside the vehicle, police found a green jacket and numerous firearms, according to the complaint.
Police found Foote walking along Odell Avenue/Alethea Street. When police approached him and said they were investigating a homicide, he told them “you might as well handcuff me,” according to the complaint. He also asked police if he could retrieve his green jacket from the vehicle Wooten was located in.
At the police department, Foote told police he, St. John and Wooten had come to the house to smoke marijuana. He said that while in St. John’s bedroom, Wooten produced a gun and shot St. John numerous times. He said they attempted to leave, but were unable to start the vehicle.
Wooten and Foote were being held at South Central Regional Jail Monday morning.