Charleston police are looking for a vehicle of interest in the shooting death of a Capital High School student-athlete.
Police are looking for a gray two-tone 2000’s model Ford F-150, which was captured on video several times in the area around the same time as the shooting, according to a city news release.
Police are asking anyone with surveillance footage that also captures this vehicle to contact the department.
“Video in the area of Patrick Street Bridge to Hunt Avenue and Central Avenue to 1st Avenue shows the vehicle between the times of 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.,” the release states. “We ask that anyone within this area to review their surveillance video. If video captures this vehicle at or before these times, please call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6480 or Metro 911 at 304-348-8111.”
No other details in the investigation were released Friday.
A vigil was held Friday evening for Kelvin “KJ” Taylor on the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue. The 18-year-old high school senior was shot on the corner Wednesday night and later died at a hospital. Residents have been coming in droves to a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk since Thursday morning.
Taylor was a standout wide receiver for the Capital High Cougars before he moved to Arizona to stay with relatives, fearing COVID-19 might wipe out the season entirely in West Virginia. Capital wound up playing just three games before being shut down by the virus.
He came back to the Kanawha Valley, a friend said, because he wanted to finish up his final school year at Capital.
If anyone has information about the incident itself, the department also is asking people to call the Charleston Police Department, at 304-348-6480, or Metro 911's non-emergency line, 304-348-8111.