Charleston police shot and killed a man while investigating a trespassing complaint Wednesday afternoon.
According to a statement from Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt, William E. Henry Jr., 43, “refused to cooperate with officers,” and armed himself with a pipe. The man then struck an officer in the head with the pipe after refusing to drop the weapon, police said.
“Henry fought through a taser deployment and struck our officer in the head with the pipe,” Hunt said. “Our officer fired upon Henry after being hit with the pipe.”
Officers secured Henry in handcuffs and then rendered aid, police said. Henry was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The officer, whose name has not been released, was treated for a head wound at a local hospital and released, police said in an update around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Police officials did not respond to a request seeking more information.
The shooting happened after 1 p.m. in the area of Spring and Bullitt streets. The Spring Street Bridge was temporarily closed after the shooting.
Police said the incident will be reviewed by the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.
The officer has been placed on critical-incident leave pending the preliminary findings of the Prosecutor’s Office, Hunt said.