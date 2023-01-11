Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston police shot and killed a man while investigating a trespassing complaint Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement from Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt, William E. Henry Jr., 43, “refused to cooperate with officers,” and armed himself with a pipe. The man then struck an officer in the head with the pipe after refusing to drop the weapon, police said.

