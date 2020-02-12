Police say Clendenin man responsible for West Side killing

Charleston police have identified a Clendenin man who allegedly killed a woman on Charleston's West Side Tuesday and then went on a crime spree that ended in a struggle with a police officer.
Joshua Andrew Drennen, 27, is accused of killing the woman, who remains unidentified, in her home on Georgia Street. Charleston Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Autumn Davis confirmed Drennen's identify, after Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt identified him on the MetroNews “Talkline” radio program on Wednesday morning.
Davis said the police officer whom Drennen allegedly attacked with a steel iron, and who shot Drennen twice, was Terrence “Austin” Casto. Casto was released from the hospital Tuesday.
During a press conference Tuesday, Hunt said Drennen had made it through surgery and was being guarded by officers at the hospital. Drennen's status was unknown Wednesday afternoon.