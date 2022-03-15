A man accused in the December 2020 shooting death of a Charleston police officer is expected to stand trial later this month, but the location of that trial is still to be determined.
During an in-person pretrial hearing Tuesday, Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey postponed taking up a change of venue motion filed by defense attorneys for Joshua Phillips.
Phillips faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Charleston officer Cassie Johnson. Johnson, 28, was shot on Dec. 1, 2020, as she responded to a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue. She died two days later. Phillips is expected to stand trial beginning March 28.
Phillips’ attorneys, John Sullivan and Ronni Sheets, argued in a motion the trial should be moved to another county because of media and social media activity that portray Phillips in a bad light and presume his guilt.
Defense attorneys wrote that they intended to retain an expert to do a change of venue study to include social media research and a phone survey of Kanawha County residents.
The judge continued deciding on the motion Tuesday after assistant Kanawha County prosecutors Don Morris and Michele Drummond objected to testimony from an expert witness for the defense.
The testimony would have included what Sheets called “general knowledge in the area of social psychology as it relates to change of venue and the effect of media on jury perception.”
Morris told the judge that prosecutors had been provided the survey prior to the hearing but did not know about the other information to be presented and therefore would have had no way of rebutting it.
Bailey has set another pretrial hearing for March 22 to consider the change of venue.
Bailey also denied another motion by the defense that sought to stop the state from using as evidence Phillips’ clothes and alleged drugs found in his pocket following his arrest.
The motion argued because no search warrant was issued for the seizure of Phillips’ clothing and an arrest warrant for Phillips was not issued until days later, the state had the burden of proving that Phillips’ arrest was made pursuant to an exception of a warrant requirement and supported with probable cause.
After hearing testimony from three current and former Charleston police officers who responded to the shooting, Bailey sided with prosecutors, saying the state had met the burden of proof and that Phillip’s arrest was lawful.
“Based on the totality of the circumstances here, this was a warranted search based on probable cause of the defendant in custody and the seizure of the evidence was incident to what I consider to be a lawful arrest,” Bailey said.