Proposed settlement reached in class-action against doctor convicted of sexual abuse

A preliminary settlement was reached Monday afternoon in a class-action lawsuit against a Charleston doctor convicted of sexual abuse on a patient while under anesthesia.
Counsel for the plaintiffs reached a $890,000 settlement amount in the civil court case against gastroenterologist Dr. Steven Matulis and the Charleston Day Surgery Center. The amount will be divided among 372 plaintiffs.
Since the Kanawha Judicial Annex is closed until Friday morning following an employee's positive COVID-19 case, the motion has not been entered into court yet, but it was approved Monday by Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey via teleconference.
However, if 10% of plaintiffs reject the settlement amount, a new motion must be approved. If the amount -- estimated at $2,100 for each defendant -- is agreed upon, final approval will be given during a hearing at 9 a.m. Nov. 12.
Matulis was criminally charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in 2018. Four of those charges were dismissed, and Matulis was only convicted on one charge of sexual abuse.
But Matulis was accused of a number of sexual crimes by former Charleston Area Medical Center nurses and surgical technicians; one said during depositions that Matulis would put his finger in patients’ vaginas during procedures.
It got to the point where nurses and technicians said they would put a star next to the names of female patients whom they believed would later be sexually abused by Matulis.
In addition, Matulis sexually harassed female employees, asking them about their favorite sex positions and if they performed certain sexual acts, they said during depositions. He was accused of commenting on female employees’ breasts and asking them about their personal grooming habits.
Employees also said Matulis took photos of patients’ tattoos while they were under anesthesia, then would clean and wipe patients after colonoscopy procedures as a means to “discreetly abuse female patients.” The employees said Matulis was the only doctor in CAMC’s endoscopy suite to clean patients.
Dante diTrapano, class counsel in the case, said Monday following the teleconference the agreement was just another step in getting the victims justice.
“We believe the settlement against Day Surgery is fair, given the limited amount of insurance available to cover claims against Day Surgery," diTrapano said. "In order to maximize the amount of money that each class member will receive, we are not seeking a fee out of the settlement. We would strongly encourage all eligible class members to file a claim for benefits at the appropriate time.”
The Calwell, Luce & diTrapano law firm is also serving as class counsel in the class-action suit against Matulis and CAMC, which is entirely separate from the civil case against Matulis and the Day Surgery Center.