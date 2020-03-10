Putnam grand jury indicts 49

A Putnam County grand jury handed down 49 indictments last week, according to a news release from the Putnam Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.
The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation, and that person is innocent until proven guilty.
Matthew A. Agosti, of Charleston, born in 1985, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, petit larceny and conspiracy to commit petit larceny; Jennifer R. Barnhouse, of Hurricane, born in 1977, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance; Matthew C. Bess, of Red House, born in 1992, grand larceny; Russell B. Carrier, of Hurricane, born in 1968, two counts of threat to commit a terrorist act and obstructing an officer; Christopher E. Davis, of Hurricane, born in 1993, computer fraud; Seth L. Ferrell, of Scott Depot, born in 1991, grand larceny;
Markita C. Garnes, of Red House, born in 1987, delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance; Annette V. Good, of Charleston, born in 1980, forgery, uttering a forged writing and grand larceny; Dennis R. Good, of Charleston, born in 1992, fleeing in a vehicle from a law-enforcement officer while under the influence of a controlled substance, fleeing in a vehicle from a law-enforcement officer in reckless indifference to the safety of others, second offense driving in an impaired state, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving on a revoked license-DUI related; Joseph J. Gootee, of Nitro, born in 1963, failure to provide notice of registration change; Robert A. Griffith Jr., of Hurricane, born in 1986, fleeing on a motor vehicle from a law-enforcement officer in reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing on a motor vehicle from a law-enforcement while under the influence of a controlled substance, driving in an impaired state and possession of a controlled substance;
Christopher M. Hagley, of Milton, born in 1977, threat to commit a terrorist act; Pamela A. Hall, of Red House, born in 1968, forgery, uttering a forged writing and three counts of fraudulent use of an unauthorized access device; Terence L. Hamer, of Charleston, born in 1957, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, petit larceny and conspiracy to commit petit larceny; Jessica V. Hamilton, of Scott Depot, born in 1993, embezzlement; Brad. L. Isaac, of Hometown, born in 1981, failure to provide notice of a registration change; Ernest W. Jarrell, of Red House, born in 1945, sexual abuse by a parent, custodian or other person in a position of trust, sexual assault in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree; Chad N. Jordan, of St. Albans, born in 1980, three counts forgery of a public record, obstructing an officer, second offense driving while impaired, driving on a revoked license-DUI related, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license; James A. Juba, of Poca, born in 1977, forgery and uttering a forged writing;
Jerry M. Lawrence, of Sod, born in 1960, third offense driving on a revoked license-DUI related, driving a motor vehicle without the required security, driving a motor vehicle without a current and valid certificate of inspection, possession of a controlled substance and driving in an impaired state; David M. Leggett, of Orlando, born in 1983, two counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving in an impaired state, third offense driving on a revoked license-DUI related, driving a motor vehicle without the required security, improper use of a registration plate and driving a motor vehicle without a current and valid certificate of inspection; Jamie L. Lol-Xitumul, of Beckley, born in 1986, three counts forgery of a public record; Hershel L. Lovejoy II, of Liberty, born in 1957, delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer; Ryan B. Lovejoy, of Nitro, born in 1999, two counts grand larceny;
Tiffany L. Mayhue, of Charleston, born in 1983, improper use of registration plate and possession of a stolen vehicle; James E. McDaniel Jr., of Charleston, born in 1973, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, petit larceny and conspiracy to commit petit larceny; Lawson J. Moss, of Dunbar, born in 1977, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, second offense driving on a revoked license-DUI related, improper use of a registration plate, fraudulent use of imitation or counterfeit official certificate of inspection, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance; Donald R. Patton II, of Hurricane, born in 1994, three counts child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury and three counts child neglect creating a substantial risk of bodily injury; Kathryn D. Patton, of Hurricane, born in 1993, three counts child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury and three counts child neglect creating a substantial risk of bodily injury; Robert D. Phillips, of Hurricane, born in 1996, delivery of a controlled substance; Sarah A. Pye, of Hurricane, born in 1986, third offense driving on a revoked license-DUI related and speeding;
Thomas R. Reed, of Hurricane, born in 1979, strangulation and domestic battery; Brandon J. Riffee, of Red House, born in 1985, third offense driving on a revoked license-DUI related and false reporting an emergency incident; Elvis L. Russell, of Culloden, born in 1978, four counts sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or other person in position of trust, sexual assault in the third degree and three counts display of obscene matter to a minor; Jacob L. Shingleton, of Hurricane, born in 2000, four counts sexual assault in the third degree; Roselee Simmons, of Independence, born in 1957, driving in an impaired state causing death, two counts driving in an impaired state while having an unemancipated minor in the motor vehicle, driving in an impaired state causing serious bodily injury, failure to yield entering through a highway and possession of a controlled substance;
Charles A. Stanley, of Hurricane, born in 1991, three counts child neglect creating a substantial risk of bodily injury and three counts child neglect creating a substantial risk of bodily injury; Kelly R. Swann, of Hurricane, born in 1968, person prohibited from possessing a firearm; John A. Swift, of Scott Depot, born in 1979, third offense driving on a revoked license-DUI related, fraudulent use of an imitation or counterfeit official certificate of inspection, fraudulent use of an altered registration plate, driving a motor vehicle without the required security, domestic battery, driving in an impaired state, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and person prohibited from possessing a firearm;
Robert L. Taylor, of Dunbar, born in 1963, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and person prohibited from possessing a firearm; Gabriel L. Thomas, of Cross Lanes, born in 1979, breaking and entering, destruction of property and petit larceny; Harold A. Thompson, of Hurricane, born in 1990, driving in an impaired state and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; Bethany D. Toler, of Scott Depot, born in 1974, two counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance;
Dominic E. Walker, of Charleston, born in 1995, possession of a controlled substance, two counts child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death and two counts driving in an impaired state; Brenda L. Welch, of Hurricane, born in 1967, delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance; Jonathan E. Wilson, of Hurricane, born in 1988, third offense domestic assault, assault and destruction of property; Belinda K. Withrow, of Charleston, born in 1981, two counts grand larceny; Tommy R. Workman Jr., of Pliny, born in 1994, possession of a stolen vehicle; Peggy L. Young, of Liberty, born in 1971, 10 counts forgery and 10 counts uttering a forged writing.