Putnam woman killed by husband in attempted murder-suicide

A Putnam County woman was shot to death over the weekend by her husband, who then unsuccessfully tried to kill himself, according to Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese.

Kim Blevins, 47, was shot shortly after 6:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence on Sulug Road in Liberty, Deweese said. Her husband, Newton Blevins, 68, then turned the gun on himself.

Newton Blevins was taken to a Charleston hospital with life-threatening injuries. "He had about a 50-50 chance, and he's still in critical condition," the sheriff said.

If he survives, Blevins will be charged with murder, Deweese said.

