Rand man convicted in baby's death among 70 indicted by Kanawha grand jury

A Kanawha grand jury on Sept. 13 handed up indictments against 70 people, Kanawha Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Miller said in a news release Tuesday.
Among those indicted last week was William Ellis Bowen IV, who was convicted of murder of a child by refusal and failure to supply necessities and death of a child by child abuse shortly on Tuesday.
Bowen’s indictment was a superseding indictment, meaning it was the second indictment against him.
He was arraigned before Chief Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit Monday morning, before his trial began.
Bowen was convicted of causing a fatal injury to 8-month-old Lillyann Hudson on June 23, 2018, and failing to get medical care for the baby, who was his girlfriend’s daughter.
No sentencing hearing had been scheduled for Bowen Tuesday.
A person who has been indicted is innocent until proven guilty. An indictment does not mean a person committed a crime. An indictment indicates that grand jurors have decided enough evidence exists to warrant a criminal trial.
Below are the remaining 69 indictments.
Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9:30 a.m., Sept. 26
Amelia Griffin, 34, of Charleston, strangulation, domestic battery; Trevell Nurse, 30, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Jvontay Covington, 21, of Akron, Ohio, conspiracy and drug charges; Derek Scott Rankin, 32, of Charleston, possession of stolen vehicle, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Conner B. Richie, 20, of Grantsville, conspiracy and drug charges; Marc Aaron Slater, 34, of Charleston, burglary, attempted grand larceny, prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Dimitri Lee Sweatte, 25, of Charleston, burglary, first-degree robbery, disarm and attempt to disarm a correctional officer, escape; Brian Lee Zackoski, 29, burglary, first-degree robbery; Erin Martin, 18, of Eskdale, burglary, first-degree robbery, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Kejon Wayne Thompson, 24, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; and Gary Wayne White, 49, of Nitro, fleeing while driving under the influence, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, possession of a stolen vehicle.
Judge Charles King Jr., 1:30 p.m., Sept. 25
April P. Cook, 37, of Peytona, conspiracy and drug charges; Franklin Thomas Davis, 30, of Charleston, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm; Gilbert Wayne Ennis, 34, of Pliny, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm; Michael D. Mosley, 29, of Charleston, third-offense domestic battery; and Andrew J. Perry, 39, of Charleston, breaking and entering and grand larceny.
Judge Duke Bloom, 1:30 p.m., Sept. 20
Tonya G. Bryan, 47, of Culloden, conspiracy, drug charges, and persons prohibited from carrying a concealed weapon; Melanie L. Curnutte, 56, of South Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, other offenses relating to adults and juveniles in custody or confinement; Damon M. Harris, 20, of Detroit, Michigan, conspiracy and drug charges; Timothy Eric Garnes, 38, of Sissonville, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Keisha Renee Hawkins, 30, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Timothy Joseph Jarrell, 27, of Winifrede, burglary, petit larceny, transferring and receiving stolen property; Charles Montana McCane Jr., 26, of Dunbar, wanton endangerment; Kadayje Nitieace Brown, 20, of Cross Lanes, wanton endangerment; Mark A. Moles, 57, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Demetrice Maurcie Mosley, 33, of Charleston, fleeing while driving under the influence, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Evann Scott Robinson, 34, of Detroit, Michigan, conspiracy and drug charges; Christopher J. Smith, 51, of Gallipolis, Ohio, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Coltin Lee Wilson, 18, of St. Albans, burglary, petit larceny; and James R. Workman, 42, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges.
Judge Tod J. Kaufman, 10 a.m., Sept. 19
Barbara Jean Brock, 52, of Charleston, breaking and entering, petit larceny; Corey Devin Dolin, 23, of Charleston, third-offense shoplifting; Brandon Julian Groom, 27, of Charleston, burglary, destruction of property, second-offense domestic battery; Jonathan C. Gullett, 32, of Panther, conspiracy and drug charges; Terry Lamont Lewis, 28, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Akiem Malone, 35, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Geovanie Malone, 26, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Scott Allen Lowe, 39, of Charleston, breaking and entering; William Harold Porter, 43, of Charleston, third-offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence; Levi Sharde Smoot, 33, of St. Albans, child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, driving under the influence with a minor; and Steven Adam Young, 26, of St. Albans, third-offense domestic battery, malicious assault of a law enforcement officer, third-offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, second-offense driving under the influence; battery on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, and battery on emergency service personnel.
Judge Tera Salango, 1:30 p.m., Sept. 23
William R. Davis, 52, of Institute, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Matthew Tyler Gilkerson, 22, of Huntington, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Chad Everett Harvey, 44, of South Charleston, transferring and receiving stolen property, third-offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, driving under the influence; Armand E. Hogue, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, conspiracy and drug charges; Fransua Dior Jarrett, 35, of Charleston, burglary, petit larceny; Craig Lee Smith III, 25, of Charleston, possession of stolen vehicle, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; and Brian Keith Wines, 39, of South Charleston, third-offense domestic battery.
Judge Joanna Tabit, 10 a.m., Oct. 10
William Ellis Bowen IV, 34, of Rand, death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse, murder of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian and other person by refusal and failure to supply necessities; Marcus Allen Brown, 24, of Belpre, Ohio, burglary, grand larceny; Delorean L. Calhoun, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, conspiracy and drug charges; Kenneth G. Daniels III, 27, of South Charleston, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, conspiracy, drug charges; Derrick Vincent Easterday, 37, of Cedar Grove, grand larceny; Cody Elton Jones, 30, of Charleston, possession of stolen vehicle, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm; Dustin L. Pullin, 26, of Glasgow, conspiracy and drug charges; and Jeremy Emery Wilkins, 32, of Charleston, burglary, domestic battery, violation of domestic violence protective order.
Judge Carrie Webster, 11 a.m. Sept. 26
Anthony C. Eads, 30, of Tornado, domestic battery, strangulation, conspiracy, drug charges; Taylor Danielle Edwards, 31, hometown N/A, forgery and uttering, burglary, transferring and receiving stolen property, grand larceny; Conner Griffin Tackett, 30, of Marlington, burglary, transferring and receiving stolen property, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Jordan Laci Cole, 30, of Charleston, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Terrence Maurice Gray, 47, of Charleston, attempted murder, use or presentement of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment, persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Matthew Adair Hedrick, 36, of Belle, fleeing with reckless indifference tot he safety of others, possession of a stolen vehicle; Joshua Lee Holbert, 38, of Charleston, attempted fraud and related activity in connection with an access device possession of a stolen vehicle, grand larceny; Kerry Jacob Jemison Jr., 28, of Charleston, malicious assault, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Cierra Elizabeth Jemison, 20, of Charleston, malicious assault, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Logan Christopher Moats, 25, of South Charleston, burglary, grand larceny; Brianna N. Lacy, 23, of Cross Lanes, burglary, grand larceny; Walter Lee Obey Jr., 27, of Dunbar, burglary, grand larceny; Terrell E. Morris, 38, of Eastpointe, Michigan, conspiracy, drug charges, domestic battery; and Robert Tre Revels III, of Charleston, malicious wounding.