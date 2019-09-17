Rand man convicted of killing 8-month-old girl

A Rand man has been convicted of killing an 8-month-old girl last year.
A jury of nine women and three men convicted William Ellis Bowen IV of murder of a child by refusal and failure to supply necessities, and death of a child by child abuse, shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Jurors deliberated for about 21/2 hours before they determined Bowen was responsible for the death of 8-month-old Lillyann Aubriana Hudson.
Under state law, a conviction for murder of a child by refusal to supply necessities is a form of first-degree murder.
The sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison, and jurors on Tuesday recommended Chief Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit give Bowen mercy when she hands down his sentence. A mercy recommendation means an inmate is eligible to have a hearing before the West Virginia Parole Board after serving 15 years in prison, but they are not guaranteed release from prison at that time.
The sentence for death of a child for child abuse is between 15 years to life in prison, and Tabit likewise will hand down a sentence for that conviction.
Altogether, Bowen faces a minimum of 30 years in prison.
Tabit did not schedule a day for a sentencing hearing Tuesday.
The verdict capped off about a day and a half of testimony presented that indicated Bowen showed some violent tendencies toward the baby during the months leading up to her death. Bowen had been the only person in close contact with Lillyann Hudson during the 11 hours leading up to her mother discovering her almost lifeless body on June 23, 2018.
Lillyann died on June 25, 2018, at Charleston Area Medical Center Women and Children’s Hospital.
Kanawha Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Miller and Assistant Prosecutor Adam Petry argued that Bowen injured Lillyann Hudson while he was the only person in a room with her during the early morning of June 23, 2018. After he injured Lillyann, who suffered substantial head injuries, he did not seek medical care for the baby girl, prosecutors argued.
Ed Bullman, Bowen’s attorney, said other people were at the residence where Lillyann Hudson, Bowen, and Lillyann’s mom, Chellbie Hudson, were staying, and any of them could have injured the baby.
In August, Chellbie Hudson pleaded guilty to child neglect resulting in death as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. One of the conditions of her plea deal was that she testify in Bowen’s trial.
The sentence for child neglect resulting in death is between three and 15 years in prison, plus between $1,000 and $5,000 in fines. Chellbie Hudson is set to be sentenced on Oct. 15.
Hudson and Bowen have been incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail since July 2018.