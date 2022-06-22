A woman who killed a man police say fired a weapon during a graduation party at a Charleston apartment complex will not face criminal charges, an assistant Kanawha County prosecuting attorney said Wednesday.
Don Morris said he reviewed a preliminary police report from the May 25 shooting at Renaissance Circle and did not find cause to file charges in the death of Dennis Butler.
“It was self-defense and defense of others,” Morris said.
Police found Butler, 37, dead at 1300 Renaissance Circle after responding at about 10:45 p.m. on May 25. After he fired an “AR15-style rifle,” a partygoer drew a pistol and shot him, police said.
Someone had approached Butler earlier in the night about him speeding his vehicle through the complex while children were around, police said. He returned a short time later, parked the vehicle and began firing, police said.
No one else was hurt.
Morris said he found no reason why the woman, whose name has not been released, could not legally carry a gun. Morris called the shooting “justifiable.”
“Apparently he'd fired multiple times, and she fired back,” Morris said. “She was in fear for life and others and she fired back.”
