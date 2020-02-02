Report: Grand jury hearing evidence in suspicious Clarksburg VA deaths

A year and a half after concerns about suspicious deaths at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg first became public, federal prosecutors have begun presenting evidence to a grand jury to determine if anyone should face criminal charges in the deaths, according to a report last week.
The Washington Post reported the closed-door hearings began early last month, and prosecutors are focusing on one person, a nursing assistant who worked the overnight shift. Investigators believe she gave several elderly veterans at the Veterans Administration hospital injections of insulin that were not prescribed, the Post reported. The patients then died of hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar.
At least 11 veterans died under suspicious circumstances at the VA hospital in 2017 and 2018, according to investigators.
“I don’t think we will ever know how many people were victims of these injections,” Tony O’Dell, a Charleston lawyer representing several families in wrongful-death cases against the VA, told the Post.
The Post's report noted the case has become politically sensitive, as President Donald Trump promised to fix longstanding problems in the VA system. U.S. Attorney General William Barr has reportedly called U.S. Attorney William Powell of West Virginia's Northern District, which includes Clarksburg, at least twice to check on the case -- a level of hands-on interest the Post described as "unusual."
“Attorney General Barr reached out to my office a few months ago for an update on this matter,” Powell said in a statement to the Post. “We have provided regular updates to the department on the progress of the investigation, which remains a high priority.”
U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie has blamed the delay on the length of time the VA's independent inspector general is taking to complete his review, and VA spokesman Wesley Walls reiterated that last week.
“I’ve been calling on DOJ and VA OIG to complete this investigation because the victim’s family members and veterans across West Virginia deserve answers," Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said after the Post's report was published. "If this reporting is true, I’m encouraged to see some forward momentum.”
People familiar with the grand jury expect it to meet possibly for months, according to the Post.