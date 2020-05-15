Richwood police chief arrested, suspended, following domestic battery allegation

RICHWOOD -- Richwood Police Chief Charles Burkhamer Jr. has been arrested on a domestic battery charge after allegedly grabbing his wife, Samantha Burkhamer, by her arm and attempting to remove her from the couple's home on Wednesday, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department.
Burkhamer was released on $2,500 bond after an arraignment hearing before Nicholas County Magistrate Mike Hanks, according to a news release issued by the sheriff's department, which is investigating the allegation.
Richwood Mayor Chris Drennen said Thursday that she had suspended Burkhamer from duty pending the outcome of a Richwood City Council Police Committee meeting on Monday, according to a report in the Richwood Chronicle.
Burkhamer, 50, was sworn in as police chief last May, after former police chief Allen Cogar was charged with embezzlement following an investigation into the handling of flood recovery funds allocated to the city.