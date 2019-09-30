Second Chance employment fair in Braxton Co. Tuesday

A job fair in Braxton County will offer job opportunities to people with criminal records as well as an engagement workshop to help them learn about their options via the West Virginia's Second Chance Law.
The West Virginia Department of Education's Office of Diversion and Transition Programs will host the Second Chance Job Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Days Hotel and Conference Center in Sutton.
Those who seek jobs at the fair have completed sentences in the prison system and participated in the Positive Attitude Through Holistic Learning program, better known as PATH. The program assists inmates develop skills needed for successful re-entry into society, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Education.
In addition to employer booths, also be an expungement workshop for those interested in understanding how the Second Chance Law can assist them in these endeavors.
The West Virginia Legislature passed the Second Chance for Employment Act in 2017. The law allows for people convicted of certain nonviolent felonies petition to have those convictions reduced to misdemeanors.