There is “substantial reason to believe” that Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., accepted an impermissible gift, in the form of a trip to Aruba, and free lodging, converted campaign funds from his campaign committees to personal use, and withheld or falsified information during an ethics investigation, according to a newly released Office of Congressional Ethics report.
Mooney might have violated House rules and federal laws in potentially doing so, according to the report released Monday afternoon by the bipartisan House Ethics Committee, a separate body from the independent, nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics.
The Office of Congressional Ethics cited alleged evidence that Mooney routinely diverted official resources and staff time away from his constituents and official duties in favor of his and his family’s personal needs and, sometimes, for campaign activities.
The office claimed that Mooney, 50, of Charles Town, and his family enjoyed a vacation to the Ritz-Carlton in Aruba, paid for by HSP Direct LLC, an Ashburn, Virginia-based direct-mail fundraising agency to which investigators said Mooney has substantial personal and financial ties.
Mooney also might have offered false testimony and altered his calendar to conceal wrongdoing, according to evidence and testimony the office cited, noting allegations by two former staffers that Mooney tampered with or withheld evidence during a previous Office of Congressional Ethics investigation.
That probe found substantial reason to believe that Mooney used campaign money for personal expenses, which also would be a violation of federal law. The House Ethics Committee is still reviewing that matter.
The Office of Congressional Ethics recommended that the House Ethics Committee review the second matter in a 6-0 vote in December, according to the report. The House Ethics Committee, whose membership is divided evenly among five Democrats and five Republicans, has the power to impose sanctions.
The Ethics Committee announced Monday that it is continuing its review of the four-term congressman into the latest matter.
The Office of Congressional Ethics investigates allegations of misconduct regarding House members and then makes referrals to the Ethics Committee, if it determines allegations merit further scrutiny. House rules do not set a time frame for the Ethics Committee to complete its review.
The office’s report said Mooney’s staff members rarely, if ever, were compensated for the “substantial time and effort” they spent serving the Mooney family. The report said they sometimes were forced to absorb costs from personal errands or work extra hours to make up for lost time.
“Rep. Mooney created an office culture in which staff presumed they had no choice but to perform personal errands for Rep. Mooney and his family,” the referral said.
The report cited evidence that the Office of Congressional Ethics collected that staff members were asked to babysit, perform automotive repair work on personal vehicles, and help Mooney and his wife with their personal finances and businesses, usually without compensation.
To help plan a 50th birthday party for Mooney in June 2021, one former unnamed staffer allegedly spent up to 10 hours helping call venues, communicating with hotel staff to select a drink and food menu, filling out credit card authorization forms and assisting in renting the event space and a projector so that childhood pictures of Mooney could be shown at the event, according to the report.
The party at the Clarion Hotel, in Harpers Ferry, doubled as a campaign fundraiser, according to the referral.
Mooney also might have violated federal law by approving impermissible Members’ Representational Allowance expenses, according to the report. The Members' Representational Allowance is the budget allowed by the House Administration Committee for each member of Congress for official and representational duties.
Mooney and his family took a weeklong vacation to the Ritz-Carlton in Aruba in early March 2021 that was paid for by HSP Direct, according to Office of Congressional Ethics-cited evidence.
HSP Direct’s payment for the Mooney family’s vacation, totaling at least $10,803 in travel, lodging, meals, amenities, entertainment and activities, likely is an impermissible gift under House rules, the office said.
Mooney dismissed concerns raised by congressional staff and HSP Direct about the lack of House Ethics Committee approval for the trip, according to the office, which added that those who were aware of the trip characterized it as a family vacation.
One former unnamed staffer allegedly had to set up a personal email account for Mooney’s youngest daughter, who the report said was roughly 5 or 6 years old. The email reportedly was to be used to comply with a company that HSP Direct used for COVID-19 tests needed for entry into Aruba that required email addresses for each individual tested.
The vacation included private poolside cabanas, guided tours and at least one banquet, according to the office’s collected documents.
There is no evidence that Mooney reimbursed HSP Direct for the family vacation expenses, other than a partial airfare reimbursement of $1,637, according to the office.
Mooney staffers described a house near Capitol Hill as “the HSP House” that Mooney, his family and staff used for lodging, workspace and hosting events at no cost, according to the report.
Mooney’s campaign committees disclosed more than $60,000 in payments to HSP Direct for “direct marketing” since January 2020, according to the report. The company contributed at least $17,750 to Mooney’s campaign committees through its political action committee since 2015, the report noted.
HSP Direct partner and CEO Jamie Hogan and his wife gave at least $28,100 to Mooney’s campaign committees since 2016, according to the report, which adds that Mooney and Hogan have been friends for at least 20 years.
Two former staffers noted alleged edits to Mooney’s Google calendar that contained his personal and work schedules. The edits allegedly were made after the Office of Congressional Ethics’ first investigation began. The staffers reportedly were concerned that the calendar might have been modified to make a Mooney personal event appear to be a campaign or official gathering.
The Office of Congressional Ethics said it asked for documents and, in some cases, testimony from Mooney, HSP Direct, six former Mooney staffers and three current Mooney staffers. The House Ethics Committee released transcripts of interviews with current and former staffers Monday.
Only Mooney and HSP Direct refused to cooperate, according to the office’s referral.
Mooney’s office attempted to discredit the Office of Congressional Ethics’ findings in a statement put out less than two hours after the House Ethics Committee released the findings.
Mooney’s office asserted that the Office of Congressional Ethics’ review was “tainted from the outset” by “procedural irregularities” and “denial of due process.”
The congressman’s office has denied any improper connection between any gift and any official action taken by him. Without naming the company, Mooney’s office indicated that he reimbursed HSP Direct for more than the value of any gift to him.
In its statement, Mooney’s office said he “flatly rejects” the Office of Congressional Ethics’ accusations of evidence tampering and false statements.
Mooney’s office said he “has been and will continue to be in cooperation with” the House Ethics Committee.
Mooney’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
HSP Direct Chief-of-Staff Austin Rayburn declined comment Monday.
Office of Congressional Ethics spokesman William Beaman also declined comment.
Ethics experts say that it’s highly unusual for the Office of Congressional Ethics to open two investigations into the same member and make subsequent referrals to the House Ethics Committee in one year.
The office sent nine matters to the House Ethics Committee for further review in 2021. Two focused on Mooney.
The release Monday of the Office of Congressional Ethics referral to the House Ethics Committee came 13 days after Mooney defeated fellow Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., to claim the Republican nomination in the new 2nd Congressional District, formed after redistricting.
The House Ethics Committee must release Office of Congressional Ethics reports within 45 days, unless committee members extend the period by another 45 days or establish an investigative subcommittee.
But under a House rule, the committee may delay reporting requirements regarding Office of Congressional Ethics referrals if they fall within 60 days of an election in which the subject of the referral is a candidate. In Mooney’s case, that calculated to a May 23 deadline for the release of the second ethics office report, since Mooney was on the ballot in the May 10 primary.
If the Ethics Committee finds that a member of Congress under investigation did not violate any laws or rules, it will prepare a report to that effect for the House of Representatives. The committee also may recommend to the House disciplinary action that starts with a letter of disapproval and could escalate to a fine, reprimand, censure (a more severe rebuke than a reprimand) and even expulsion.
But even House reprimands are rare. There have been only 11 House members reprimanded since 1976, according to the House Offices of History, Art & Archives.