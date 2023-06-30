Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Another alleged victim of sexual assault has filed a lawsuit against the West Virginia State Police.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Kanawha County Circuit Court by attorneys Dante diTrapano and Jesse Forbes on behalf of a woman who was allegedly assaulted by a trooper in July 2021 in Logan County.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

