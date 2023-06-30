Another alleged victim of sexual assault has filed a lawsuit against the West Virginia State Police.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Kanawha County Circuit Court by attorneys Dante diTrapano and Jesse Forbes on behalf of a woman who was allegedly assaulted by a trooper in July 2021 in Logan County.
“West Virginia police officers as a whole are some of the most dedicated public servants in our state and nation, and to have allegations that someone is perpetrating these horrific actions under the color of law as a West Virginia trooper puts a black eye on all of the tremendous law enforcement heroes that serve our communities,” Forbes said in a released statement.
Another woman filed a similar lawsuit in May alleging she was assaulted by the same trooper several months later in December 2021.
“Like the other brave victim that has come forward to shine light on these issues, this victim seeks accountability not only for the damage to her life, but also for the systemic failures that should have never happened to her and would hopefully never happen to anyone else in the future,” diTrapano said.
Both lawsuits allege the West Virginia State Police had knowledge that one of its troopers was abducting, drugging, and sexually assaulting women in Logan County but failed to adequately investigate it or stop him.
The lawsuit filed on Thursday alleges the trooper identified himself as an officer on July 10, 2021, when he approached the victim at a nightclub several times saying he needed to speak to her.
The lawsuit alleges the trooper drugged and abducted the woman. She tried to call out to a friend for help but was blocked by the trooper and two other men, both of whom were also named in the lawsuit.
The woman was then thrown into a vehicle parked near the back door and driven away by the trooper and the two other men, the lawsuit states.
According to the filing, the woman was sexually assaulted and left in the parking lot of another business in need of medical care the defendants failed to provide.
The woman attempted to get help from a law enforcement officer from a local agency, according to the complaint, but the officer discouraged her from pursuing charges against a state trooper. That officer and his agency were not named as defendants in the lawsuit.
A few months later, in December, the other victim in the case reported waking up naked in her bed covered in blood with multiple serious injuries, according to the lawsuit in that case. The earrings had been ripped out of her ears, her hair was pulled out, and her teeth were damaged, the lawsuit alleges.
The woman was seen at Charleston Area Medical Center, where it was confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges the trooper sent the woman a social media message the day after the attack asking her if he had left his hat in her vehicle.
diTrapano said the victims are cooperating with criminal investigations into the matter. Charges have not yet been filed.
“While the victim is cooperating with and hopeful that the criminal justice system will hold those responsible to account, she is moving forward through the civil justice system to protect her rights and help to continue to bring these continued problems into the light of day so that no one else has to suffer as these victims have,” diTrapano said. “We are confident that the justice system will hold all those with responsibility for the actions alleged in the Complaint accountable under the law.”
In addition to the State Police and the individual trooper, the lawsuits also name as defendants the nightclubs from which the women were abducted, alleging they failed to provide a safe environment and did not act to prevent the women from being taken. The litigation also names the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security as a defendant due to its role as the oversight agency for the State Police.
