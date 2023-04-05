Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A second woman has come forward with allegations that she was drugged, kidnapped, and sexually assaulted by a West Virginia State Police trooper.

Dante diTrapano, of the firm Calwell Luce diTrapano, sent a letter notifying state officials of the intent to file a lawsuit on behalf of the woman.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

