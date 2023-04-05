A second woman has come forward with allegations that she was drugged, kidnapped, and sexually assaulted by a West Virginia State Police trooper.
Dante diTrapano, of the firm Calwell Luce diTrapano, sent a letter notifying state officials of the intent to file a lawsuit on behalf of the woman.
The letter, which was also sent to the media, was sent to Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy, State Police Interim Superintendent Lt. Col. Jack Chambers, WVSP Chief of Staff Jim Mitchell, State Police general counsel John Hoyer, and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
The firm plans to file within 30 days.
DiTrapano is also representing the first victim and sent a similar letter last month outlining a separate incident involving the same trooper.
The latest letter alleges that, during the night of July 9 and 10, 2021, the trooper “drugged, kidnapped, and brutally [sexually assaulted the woman], while repeatedly telling [her] that he was a trooper.”
The trooper forced the woman out of the back door of the Front Room Bar & Grill in Logan and into a vehicle, where she was assaulted by the trooper and two other men, diTrapano wrote in the letter.
They drove with the woman to another establishment, where she managed to escape with her belongings and clothes, according to the letter.
“These events have completely altered our client’s life and she intends to pursue all available legal remedies for the associated damages,” diTrapano wrote in the letter.
The letter also alleges the woman went to a Logan County sheriff's deputy, who told her not to go to the hospital because she had showered and instructed her not to file a report.
“When [the woman] inquired about filing a report, the deputy stated, ‘Don’t [expletive] with the brotherhood,” diTrapano wrote in the letter.
The woman suffers from epileptic seizures, which have become worse, according to diTrapano’s letter.
“The trauma she experienced and continues to suffer from has increased the frequency with which [she] suffers seizures and has also resulted in severe mental health concerns and psychological damage,” diTrapano wrote.
The other incident occurred the night of Dec. 17 and 18, 2021, and involved the same trooper “flashing his badge around the American Legion Post 19 club in Logan,” diTrapano wrote in a letter informing state officials of an impending lawsuit from that client.
DiTrapano wrote that the woman woke up in her bed without clothing and covered with blood.
“Her earrings were ripped out of her ears, her hair was pulled out, her teeth were damaged, and she had been [sexually assaulted]. This is all confirmed by the rape unit at the emergency department at CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital, in Charleston, West Virginia,” diTrapano wrote in the letter.
According to the letter, the trooper later contacted the woman through social media to ask if he had left his hat in her car.
“The FBI has this message, and his hat, so you may want to discuss that with them, as well,” diTrapano wrote.
In a previous administration briefing, Justice said the FBI was investigating one trooper for “maybe multiple rapes.”
When asked about the alleged sexual assaults during an administration briefing on Wednesday, before the second letter was sent to the media, Gov. Jim Justice declined to comment due to the ongoing FBI investigation.
“Understand that the FBI is involved. The FBI is handling that investigation. And as far as the details, I surely can't disclose anything,” Justice said. “That’s not really being handled by the state of West Virginia.
The investigation is one of several involving the State Police. The agency is cooperating with the state Department of Homeland Security on others, one of which involves video surveillance footage from a casino that shows the theft of cash from a patron by a high-ranking captain and a subsequent cover-up of the incident. Another involves a hidden camera in the women's locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute that has resulted in a Wheeling law firm issuing letters of intent to file suit on behalf of several victims.
Some of the allegations came to light in an anonymous letter sent to state officials about six months ago by a trooper who was later arrested on domestic violence charges the night before a grievance hearing. That trooper, Joseph Comer, has alleged he is the target of retaliation, a situation that is also under investigation, according to the Justice administration.
The department is also cooperating with the FBI on an investigation into the death of Edmond Exline, who died in February after being stunned during an encounter on Interstate 81 in Berkeley County. Three troopers are on administrative leave.
The scandals have resulted in the forced resignation of former superintendent Jan Cahill, as well as the demotion to lieutenant of two high-ranking majors, Shallon Oglesby and Jim Findley, who previously held administrative positions within the department.