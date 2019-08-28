Senate Health chairman charged with soliciting prostitution

Authorities charged state Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, with soliciting prostitution Tuesday, claiming possession of an exchange of explicit texts between him and a woman charged with prostitution.
“I don’t care about a mess,” Maroney, the chairman of the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee, allegedly texted Cortnie Clark, who is also facing prostitution related charges.
His remark referred to Clark’s residence, which police described as littered with used condoms, used and uncapped hypodermic needles, trash everywhere and “an unimaginable amount of human feces and human urine throughout.”
A criminal complaint against Maroney filed in Marshall County Magistrate Court spells out the conversations. Clark, in what police say is the last text between them on June 19, sent Maroney a photo of herself along with the message, “Come f--k me :),” according to the complaint.
According to police, on May 14, Clark and Maroney first texted back and forth about arranging a rendezvous. They discussed rates and the length of time for Clark’s services.
Clark, police say, refused to meet before Maroney sent a picture of himself. Maroney did so, which police said is the same person on Maroney’s drivers license. In July, they seized Maroney’s phone from his car at the Pittsburgh airport while he was out of town.
On June 5, Maroney asked to stop by for a “massage,” which he elaborated to be a “quick in and out,” the complaint states.
The complaint states police have also obtained provider data linking the phone number to Maroney.
Paul Harris, Maroney’s lawyer, did not immediately respond to a text message Wednesday morning. When the Gazette-Mail reported police had seized Maroney’s phone, Harris said he sent a letter to Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Rhonda Wade.
Though Maroney had not yet been charged, he said he wrote the letter in response to “rumors” and to deny Maroney ever met Clark. Harris also provided the Gazette-Mail of a video of a woman he identified as Clark, claiming to not know Maroney.
At the time, Maroney declined to comment.
“There’s nothing to this story,” he said. “I can’t comment on it, and I’m not going to comment on it, but there’s nothing to this story.”
David White, who represents Clark, could not be reached Wednesday.