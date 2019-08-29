Separate murder trials postponed to later dates

Three murder trials in Kanawha Circuit Court were continued this week as attorneys in each case said they needed more time to review evidence, some of which became available only this month.
The trial for Juan Xavier Chic was scheduled to begin Monday, but Chic’s public defenders, David Ford and Allison Santer, asked Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit to reschedule his trial date as they received lab reports about a week before the trial was set to start.
Chic’s murder trial now is set to begin Dec. 2.
Chic, 30, of Nitro, is charged with first-degree murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm.
He is accused of shooting and killing Andre Leonard along Elm Street in Institute on Aug. 15, 2018.
Chic has been incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail since Aug. 19, 2018.
Tabit also reset the trial from Joseph G. Lucas. Lucas’ trial also was scheduled to begin Monday, and his trial was rescheduled to begin Jan. 6.
Lucas is charged with one count of first-degree murder.
Lucas, 32, of Charleston, is accused of shooting and killing Timothy Dewayne Rush, 29, also of Charleston, outside of the Gold Dome Bar in Kanawha City shortly before 6 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2018.
Lucas is incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail.
On Thursday, Kanawha Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman approved a motion to reschedule the trial for Arthur Owen Woods, who goes by Owen Woods, to allow David Ford, who also is Woods’ public defender, to comb through three years’ worth of evidence and other investigation documents in Woods’ case.
Woods is charged with one count of first-degree murder, accused of killing his wife, Starina Woods in 2016.
Kaufman rescheduled Woods’ trial to begin Oct. 29.
Starina Woods, 34, of Charleston, was last known to be alive on March 10, 2016, one day after she and her husband got into a “heated altercation,” according to police. By October 2016, Charleston police detectives were investigating her disappearance as a homicide and had named her husband as a suspect.
Neither Starina Woods nor her body have been located.
Owen Woods is incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail.