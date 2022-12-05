Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Nearly two years after police say four members of one Elkview family were killed in their home, a trial against the teenager accused in their deaths started Monday in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Gavin Smith faces four counts of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the deaths of his mother, stepfather and two younger brothers.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you