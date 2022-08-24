Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Abdul-Majeed
Fahim Abdul-Majeed was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder in the death of Lee Davis.

 Lori Kersey | Gazette-Mail

A South Charleston man will spend 20 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard on Wednesday sentenced Fahim Abdul-Majeed, 41, to a determinant term of 20 years for the death of Lee Patrick Davis.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county.

