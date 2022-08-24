A South Charleston man will spend 20 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard on Wednesday sentenced Fahim Abdul-Majeed, 41, to a determinant term of 20 years for the death of Lee Patrick Davis.
Abdul-Majeed had previously entered a Kennedy plea to second-degree murder in Davis' death. He was sentenced according to a binding plea agreement with prosecutors.
By entering a Kennedy plea, Abdul-Majeed did not admit guilt in the case but acknowledged prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to 924 Woodward Drive shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2021, for a shots-fired call. They found Davis dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Abdul-Majeed and Amanda Lovejoy were located in the house.
Abdul-Majeed and Lovejoy initially told police they were inside the house when Davis came to the residence, and that Davis was causing a disturbance. They said they heard the shots, but didn’t see what happened or know who shot Davis.
Video discovered during the investigation showed that Abdul-Majeed actually arrived at Lovejoy’s home around 11 p.m., exited a vehicle and walked toward the home carrying a backpack.
When confronted with the video, Lovejoy acknowledged to police that Abdul-Majeed had not been at her home all evening. She said Davis had come to her home around 9:30 or 10 p.m. and was outside trying to get her to let him inside.
In one message between the two earlier that night, Abdul-Majeed allegedly said “this ends tonight.”
Some time later, Lovejoy said she heard multiple shots. Almost immediately after, Abdul-Majeed knocked on the door. Once inside, the man changed his clothes. Lovejoy said the two decided on a story to tell police, according to the complaint.
During later questioning with police, Abdul-Majeed admitted he encountered Davis at Lovejoy’s residence, but denied shooting him.
Speaking to the court Wednesday morning, Davis’ sister, Angela Davis, said he was a father and grandfather who was “trying to survive.”
“He had a grandson who he was about to meet,” Davis said. “His first meeting of his grandfather was him in a casket.
“You had no right. You had no reason,” she said. “But you made that deal with the devil, and I don’t care what you convert to, or who you pray to here on Earth, you’re going to have to pay for it. That’s the one thing in life that I’ve learned. Karma’s a bitch.”
