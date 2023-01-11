Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Spring Street Bridge in Charleston is closed after a Charleston Police officer reportedly shot someone Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor at Kanawha Metro 911.

The call came in at 1:18 p.m. that an officer had been hit in the head with a lead pipe, and then an officer shot a civilian, according to the dispatch supervisor.

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

Recommended for you