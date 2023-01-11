Spring Street Bridge closed after person shot by Charleston Police officer By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Breaking News Editor Author email Jan 11, 2023 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Spring Street Bridge in Charleston is closed after a Charleston Police officer reportedly shot someone Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor at Kanawha Metro 911.The call came in at 1:18 p.m. that an officer had been hit in the head with a lead pipe, and then an officer shot a civilian, according to the dispatch supervisor.The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leann Ray Breaking News Editor Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV Legislature begins 60-day regular session WednesdayWV Secretary of State Warner to seek Governor's Office in 2024The Food Guy: Charleston Restaurant Week returns for 10th anniversaryGazette-Mail editorial: No, 87,000 new IRS agents aren't coming for youBlenko adds a new color, retires two othersState legislative energy panel takes dim view of community solar despite promises of energy savings, economic growthBoys basketball: George Washington escapes Huntington in 86-83 double OT thrillerFiesta Dinnerware announces new color for 2023Dear Abby: Anger issues become hurdle in romance and on the roadState audit recommends guarding against Managed Timberland Program and carbon offset agreement double-dipping See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 11, 2023 Daily Mail WV Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas.