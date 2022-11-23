State Police investigating shooting involving Putnam County Sheriff's deputy near Eleanor. By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The West Virginia State Police are investigating after a Putnam County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near Eleanor.A Putnam County 911 dispatcher confirmed the shooting occurred at Camelot Village Mobile Park Home on Camelot Drive. The officer involved with the shooting was with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the dispatcher confirmed.No other information was available at this time. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shooting State Police Putnam County Police Sheriff Dispatcher Deputy Officer Leann Ray Copy Desk Chief Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesVirginia regulators reverse previous denial of environmental upgrades at Appalachian Power coal-fired plants in WVJury awards $700K to family of man who died at Huttonsville Correctional CenterPrep football playoffs: Young Dane Hatfield leading Herbert Hoover's historic runPrep volleyball: Buffalo's Hale captain of Class A All-State teamWalmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6Backyard Brawl a fairly regular feature on future WVU football schedulesCharleston approves gas contract, will cost more than estimatedGazette-Mail editorial: Office-hopping, career politics fine for someDear Abby: Woman's second marriage gets the cold shoulderLast-minute options to get Thanksgiving dinner See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 24, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows