State Senate pursues intermediate court for the third year running

The Judiciary Committee for the West Virginia Senate will see if the third consecutive time is the charm to establish an intermediate appeals court in the Mountain State.
The committee approved Senate Bill 275 after about three hours of sometimes pointed questioning and debate among senators and witnesses over the course of about two days.
Like in years past, if the bill becomes law, it would establish an intermediate court that would provide an appeals level between county circuit courts and the state Supreme Court, the highest court in the state.
Supporters of the SB 275 say the intermediate court will attract more business to the state, hopefully by creating more predictable legal outcomes, and subsequently make more jobs available for West Virginians.
The bill’s opponents say the push for the court is being driven by out-of-state corporate interests. The intermediate appeals court would add a costly appeals process to West Virginians and make it more difficult to achieve justice, particularly in civil cases like insurance and medical malpractice cases.
Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, is a medical malpractice attorney by trade. He echoed a sentiment from Sen. Mike Romano, D-Marion, saying that at the end of the day, insurance companies would benefit the most from an intermediate appeals court because “they want to hold on to their money as long as possible and pay as little as possible” by appealing decisions in favor of plaintiffs in cases like the ones he litigates.
“All this intermediate court does is create a barrier for consumers and people who are injured — people who you share your grocery line with, people you share your pews with,” Lindsay said. “Thankfully, it’s not a great number of people, but it’s people nonetheless.”
Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, was the only senator to voice support for the bill before it passed Monday, saying he knew an intermediate appeals court wasn’t the “end-all be-all” for West Virginia’s problems, but he thought it could be a factor in bringing business to the state.
“It could be an important piece of the puzzle,” Takubo said. “The more pieces we can get together, the more we can, I believe, get West Virginia moving in the right direction.”
Members of the GOP-majority Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill around 4:30 p.m. Monday after Democratic members spent the majority of the afternoon meeting questioning the motivation for the courts when appeals to the Supreme Court have decreased in the past two decades and leveled out in recent years.
Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins was present during the afternoon meeting of the committee, but no committee members asked any questions of Jenkins, who served as a state senator for 12 years, ending in 2014.
After asking technical questions of Sarah Canterbury, general counsel for the committee, Monday morning, committee members spent a significant portion of their afternoon meeting questioning Danielle Waltz, a Charleston attorney speaking on behalf of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Waltz, like state Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts said last year, told lawmakers the intermediate court would modernize West Virginia’s court system, offer all litigants the chance to be heard and improve West Virginia’s business culture
Waltz, Romano and Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, had sometimes pointed exchanges about The Harris Poll.
Waltz said the poll is conducted among in-house lawyers, meaning they work full-time for the companies they represent, and the lawyers respond with their experiences and views from working cases in certain states.
In the poll, Waltz said 87 percent of the 1,300 people who responded said a state’s legal climate was an important factor in whether they did business in a certain state.
Waltz said when it came to things that often crop up in civil lawsuits in particular, like whether certain evidence can be admitted, there were a lot of questions of law left unanswered that could be more efficiently handled with an intermediate court.
“I think that some litigants in certain circumstances would like a little more direction in how a case is going to proceed,” Waltz said.
Romano and Woelfel pressed Waltz on how many of the businesses represented in the poll were West Virginia-based, and she said the poll was anonymous.
Woelfel said he’d litigated cases against pharmaceutical companies that were responsible for distributing “10 million opioids in Cabell County” per year, and he was interested to know if those were the companies having a say in this process.
“I don’t really care what they think,” Woelfel said. “So if those are the people you’re polling, I’d like to know is it them, or is it people in West Virginia who own businesses in Lewisburg or Clarksburg. To me, that’s a big deal.”
Under the current proposal, the cost to fully implement the intermediate court is estimated about $6.3 million.
The intermediate court would be a two-district court, a 27-county northern district, and a 28-county southern district.
Each district would have a panel of three judges, who would serve 10-year terms on the court. The judiciary committee on Monday amended the bill to provide those judges be elected during the regular nonpartisan judicial elections during the primary election in a given election year.
The bill previously had proposed those judges be appointed by the Senate.
Senate Bill 275 will have to clear the Senate Finance Committee before the full Senate will consider it.