The West Virginia Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in an appeal that could make or break a $150 million deal at least three years in the making in Jefferson County.
The court is considering an appeal from the Jefferson County Foundation, which is asking the court to reconsider the dismissal of its case against the West Virginia Economic Development Authority and Rockwool, the company building a stone wool manufacturing plant in the Eastern Panhandle.
The project has been a lightning rod in Jefferson County since it was announced in 2018, with community members concerned about the plant’s proximity to a local school, as well as what’s been described as tax loopholes created for the company that its opponents say will deprive the county of tax revenue.
The appeal Tuesday specifically has to do with the state Economic Development Authority, which issued $150 million in bonds to buy a 130-acre property for the Rockwool plant. The state would lease the property to Rockwool, then sell it to the company for $1, once the bond sale is paid off.
Such transactions are referred to as Payment In Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, deals.
A Jefferson Circuit Court judge previously struck down a similar deal that involved the Jefferson County Development Authority issuing the bonds, instead of the state Economic Development Authority.
The Jefferson County Foundation, a group of citizens working to promote the best interests of the county’s residents, filed a lawsuit against the Economic Development Authority and Rockwool, alleging that their conduct in signing the new bond-sale agreement violates the state constitution, which provides that all property shall be taxed equally.
The foundation argues that, under the deal, Rockwool will not have to pay real and personal property taxes at the same rates that are assessed and levied against all other Jefferson County citizens and businesses.
Circuit Judge Christopher Wilkes, who serves as a judge with the state’s Business Court Division, dismissed the case, based on motions from Rockwool and the Economic Development Authority.
Those entities had argued, and Wilkes agreed, that state law gives the Economic Development Authority legal authority to issue bonds and lease property as part of business development.
The Jefferson County Foundation appealed Wilkes’ ruling.
On behalf of the foundation, attorney Bob Bastress argued Tuesday that the authority given to the Economic Development Authority was implied by piecing together different parts of state law, but not expressly stated in the law. He argued that allowing the Economic Development Authority to go through with the deal would give other state agencies the ability to waive “a very sizeable portion” of tax revenue for counties, particularly affecting school districts.
“That’s an awesome power to give to a state agency,” Bastress said. “The losers in this case are the Jefferson County citizens and the school children who are going to be losing out on the taxes that might otherwise be paid on the Rockwool construction project.”
That deal-making authority is exactly the sort of thing state law set up the Economic Development Authority to do, Joseph Schaeffer argued on behalf of Rockwool.
“The Economic Development Authority Act specifically authorized every step of this transaction,” said Peter Markham, who was representing the Economic Development Authority. “The EDA has express power to issue bonds, exchange them for a project, to acquire property, and to lease that property back to Rockwool.”
Markham said state law authorized every step of the transaction between the authority and Rockwool.
“The Legislature gave the [Economic Development Authority] these broad powers for an important reason — to serve the public interest,” Markham said. “If you look at the findings of fact in the [Economic Development Authority] Act, it was created to combat unemployment, to stimulate commerce, manufacturing and industry. It has an express charge to help locate businesses in West Virginia, promote them, financially support them and keep them here. [The] Jefferson County Foundation calls it tax abatement. We call it job creation.”
Bastress countered by saying the state had created “a sham and a fiction” in the Rockwool deal.
“The [Economic Development Authority] has attempted to create a tax loophole,” Bastress said. “Whether we have to compete with other states is irrelevant [to the law]. If the state wants to push for tax loopholes in order to ostensibly attract business ... then they have to amend the constitution.”