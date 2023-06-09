Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has ruled that a class action lawsuit may proceed against West Virginia American Water over a 2015 line break in Dunbar.

The high court issued the ruling this week denying West Virginia American Water’s request for a writ of prohibition seeking to undo a Kanawha County Circuit judge’s certification of the class action in 2022. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2017 by Richard Jeffries and Colours Beauty Salon.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

