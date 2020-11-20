The West Virginia Supreme Court determined Friday that, when the state constitution says someone must “reside” somewhere, it means an elected official must make that place “home base” during his or her respective term in office.
The court handed down its ruling Friday afternoon and it was a step toward forcing Gov. Jim Justice to live in Charleston, but not necessarily in the Governor's Mansion, as part of a two-year case concerning Justice's residency as West Virginia's chief executive.
In a 4-1 decision, the court also ruled that it is not a violation of separation of powers for justices or circuit judges to rule in the case, given that it deals with the enforcement of a provision of the West Virginia Constitution.
“The public has a reasonable expectation that its elected officials will uphold the duties of their offices/positions and follow the law,” Justice Evan Jenkins, who acted as chief justice in this case and will be chief justice for 2021, wrote in the majority opinion.
Justice John Hutchison dissented from his colleagues. His opinion had not been filed as of Friday afternoon.
Chief Justice Tim Armstead recused himself from the case, and Berkeley Circuit Judge Bridget Cohee heard the case in Armstead's absence.
The court's ruling wasn't beneficial to the governor, who stated several times during his first term in office that he splits time between Charleston and his home in Lewisburg. This is most notable during high school basketball season, which occurs annually during part of the West Virginia legislative session, when he serves as the head coach of the Greenbrier East High School girls basketball team.
The case will return to Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles King for further proceedings. In July 2019, King rejected a motion from the governor’s attorneys to dismiss the case. In the same order, King told Justice’s attorneys to send questions to the Supreme Court to help define the legal meaning of “residence.”
In its ruling Friday, the high court delved into debate among legislators during West Virginia's constitutional conventions between 1861 and 1863, and in 1872.
Jenkins quoted 19th-century legislators throughout the court's opinion, saying their actions in increasing the governor's salary to allow him or her the means to move to Charleston, as well as purchasing a mansion for the governor on Capitol grounds, were clear indications that it had been the intent of the West Virginia Legislature for the governor to live in the capital city.
Jenkins noted that, while there is a taxpayer-funded Governor's Mansion, the constitution says only that the governor must live in the seat of state government, not necessarily in the mansion.
Justice Margaret Workman wrote a concurring opinion. But she said that, while she agreed with the court's points on residency and its authority in the case, she felt the majority's opinion had overreached beyond the scope of what King had asked of it.
“The majority’s new syllabus point establishing a definition for the term 'reside' is as feckless as it is imposing,” Workman wrote.
George Terwilliger, of Washington, D.C.-based McGuire Woods and one of the governor’s attorneys, argued in October that he agreed the constitution requires the governor to reside in Charleston, but what it meant to reside -- how much time he spent in Charleston, working or otherwise -- was at Justice's discretion.
Terwilliger previously served as a U.S. attorney, appointed by President Ronald Reagan, and later served as deputy attorney general and acting attorney general for President George H.W. Bush. Justice also is represented by Michael Carey and David Pogue, of Carey, Scott, Douglas & Kessler, in Charleston.
The court sided with Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, who sued the governor about his residency in 2018, and disagreed with Justice's take on the matter.
Sponaugle is a Democrat from Pendleton County and an attorney. He filed the lawsuit against the Republican governor as a private citizen, not as a delegate or on behalf of the House of Delegates.
When the constitution says the governor “shall” reside in the seat of state government, it was a mandate, in keeping with the legal understanding of "shall," Sponaugle said.
When the Supreme Court heard arguments in this case in October, Sponaugle said there is a commonly accepted understanding of what it means when someone says they reside in a certain place, and he wanted the court to establish that understanding as the legal definition of “reside.”
The court agreed with Sponaugle and determined that, according to Section 1, Article 7 of the West Virginia Constitution, “'reside' means to live, primarily, at the seat of government and requires that the executive officials' principal place of physical presence is the seat of government for the duration of his or her term of office.”
Executive officials, including the governor, whom the constitution says must reside at the seat of government should establish the seat of government as their "home base," Jenkins wrote.
“The seat of government is so named for the purpose of convening the government in one place to ensure that the government runs smoothly and efficiently and that matters of distance or disconnectedness would not serve to disrupt that efficiency,” Jenkins wrote. “Certainly, the Governor, like other executive officials, exercises his duties outside the confines of the seat of government; it is, after all, a statewide office with the majority of the State being located outside the seat of government. Therefore, it goes without saying that complying with a constitutional provision to reside at the seat of government does not require officials to never step outside Charleston city limits as the Governor seemingly implies.”