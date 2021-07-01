A South Charleston man indicted in the death of Capital High student Kelvin “KJ” Taylor is still a fugitive from justice.
Dekotis Elijah Thomas, 19, who was scheduled to be arraigned before Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit on Thursday for his suspected role in Taylor’s killing, did not appear. A warrant was obtained for his arrest on April 28.
Mark Atkinson, Thomas’s legal counsel, said he had not been in contact with him.
Thomas was indicted on four charges last month in connection with Taylor’s killing: one count of murder, one count of using a firearm while committing a felony and two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
On April 7, Taylor was shot at the corner of Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue. Charleston police noticed people running from the area and made their way to the scene to rendered aid, according to Police Chief Tyke Hunt. Taylor died in the hospital hours later.
Thomas also faces charges in the 2019 death of Antwan Curnell, who was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 79 near the Westmoreland Road exit.
Jordan Nicholas Lowrie, 23, was indicted on the same charges as Thomas in Curnell’s death. Lowrie was arraigned on Tuesday, pleading not guilty to all charges.
Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Thomas is encouraged to call the Charleston Police Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480, or the Kanawha Metro 911 non-emergency line at 304-348-8111.