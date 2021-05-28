Two suspects in two separate Charleston slayings were indicted by a grand jury in Kanawha County Circuit Court, which was announced Thursday.
Dekotis Elijah Thomas, 19, and Jordan Nicholas Lowrie, 23, were indicted for their alleged roles in the October 2019 death of Antwan Curnell. Thomas was also indicted in the April death of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor.
A warrant was issued by Charleston police for Thomas’ arrest back on April 30, and he is still at large. Lowrie has been in custody at South Central Regional Jail since April 15.
On April 30, Taylor, a senior at Capital High, was shot and killed on Central Avenue on Charleston’s West Side. Curnell was shot and killed in October 2019 while driving on Interstate 77 near the Westmoreland exit ramp.
Thomas and Lowrie were each handed down four charges in the death of Curnell: one count of murder, one count of using a firearm while committing a felony and two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
Thomas alone was indicted in the death of Taylor. He was indicted on four charges: one count of murder, one count of using a firearm while committing a felony and two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Thomas is encouraged to call the Charleston Police Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480, or the Kanawha Metro 911 non-emergency line at 304-348-8111.
In all, indictments were handed down against 50 defendants. The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that person is innocent until proven guilty.
Judge Duke Bloom, 11:30 a.m., June 4Joseph Alan Campbell, 36, Charleston, breaking and entering, petit larceny; Christopher Ealm, 38, Charleston, burglary, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment, second offense domestic battery, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm; William Jacob Hammond, 30, Charleston, child neglect resulting in bodily injury; Steven F. Hoffman II, 49, Woodville, conspiracy, drug charges.
Judge Kenneth Ballard, 9:30 a.m., June 9David L. Eagle, 46, Charleston, second offense failure to register as a sex offender; Andrew R. Nomar, 29, Leon, grand larceny, conspiracy, drug charges, petit larceny, possession of stolen vehicle, wanton endangerment, fleeing, persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Jordan Lee Smith, 25, Charleston, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, petit larceny.
Judge Carrie Webster, 9:30 a.m., June 9Jennilee Cantrell, 35, Hurricane, child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury; Nathaniel Eyes Carter Jr., 30, Charleston, escape; Dencilla J. Derrix, 57, conspiracy, drug charges; Carl Cliffert Foster, 45, Charleston, malicious wounding; Mauricio A. Govea, 33, St. Albans, conspiracy, drug charges; Jeremy D. Miller, 39, Dunbar, conspiracy, drug charges; Raynard Lewis, 55, persons prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm, persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Brian E. Moles, 41, conspiracy, drug charges; Jeremy Matthew Moore, 40, Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing firearms; William Duran Morris, 39, Dunbar, burglary, grand larceny, attempted grand larceny; Jonathan Murphy, 40, Charleston, attempted kidnapping, breaking and entering of an automobile; Robert Lee Wilson, 29, South Charleston, breaking and entering, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering; Brett Alan Yates, 35, Charleston, burglary, grand larceny, breaking and entering, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device.
Judge Tera Salango, 10 a.m., June 10Mark Edward Broat, 31, Sissonville, attempted murder, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm; Miaha B. Burdette, 22, Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges; Franklin F. Elly, 31, Charleston, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm; Malik Scruggs, 25, Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, escape; Deandre Williams, 19, Charleston, wanton endangerment.
Judge Maryclaire Akers, 1:30 p.m., June 14Jordan Nicholas Lowrie, 23, Charleston, murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and wanton endangerment; Dekotis Elijah Thomas, 19, South Charleston, murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and wanton endangerment; Daylen Wayne Brightwell, 24, Charleston, burglary, violation of domestic violence protection order; Timothy Scott Butterworth, 31, Charleston, burglary; Chidi Anthony Okafor, 23, Charleston, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual abuse; Wesley Spurlock, 23, Charleston, fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others.
Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9 a.m., June 17Latasia A. Badger, 21, Charleston, second-degree arson, destruction of property, assault; Terry Shannon Bell, 46, South Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges; Tara M. Dunkle, 41, Charleston, malicious wounding; James C. Hamrick Jr., 35, London, conspiracy, drug charges; Jeremy Curtis Hughes, 43, St. Albans, attempted burglary, domestic assault, violation of domestic violence protection order; Matthew Michael Meadows, 36, Chesapeake, burglary, domestic assault, violation of a domestic violence protective order, telephone harassment; Toni Lynn Nelson, 53, Elkview, conspiracy, drug charges; Derrick J. Nicholson, 48, Rockingham, North Carolina, transporting controlled substances into the state, conspiracy, drug charges.
Judge Joanna Tabit, 10 a.m., June 18
Brandon Lee Brown, 21, Eskdale, conspiracy, drug charges; Nicholas Allen Clark, 39, Charleston, third offense DUI, child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury; Michael T. Garnett, 49, Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges; Jennifer Nichole Jennings, 30, Dunbar, fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference; Johnny Lee Kessinger, 35, Charleston, breaking and entering, grand larceny, destruction of property; Brennan Scott Medford, 34, Elkview, breaking and entering, grand larceny, destruction of property, possession of stolen vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Eric Delaine Meadows, 38, Marmet, grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor; Ernest Eugene Huckoby Jr., 43, Powellton, grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor; David James Pridemore, 26, Charleston, escape, petit larceny; Edgar Warren Willis Jr., 34, Dunbar, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, persons prohibited from possessing concealed firearms.