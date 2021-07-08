HUNTINGTON — Implementation of a law licensing syringe exchange programs in West Virginia is delayed as a federal judge contemplates further action.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia filed a lawsuit this month in the Southern District Court of West Virginia on behalf of Milan Puskar Health Right, a clinic running harm reduction services, including a syringe program, in Morgantown; Lawson Koeppel, president of the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office; Alina Lemire; and Carrie Ware.
Senate Bill 334 established a licensure program for harm reduction programs operating syringe exchanges. Programs must offer a full array of harm reduction services, and include restrictions that go against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards, such as a model in which for every syringe returned, the person is given a new syringe, and requiring syringes be unique to the program.
The legislation poses a $10,000 fine and potential legal injunction for any entity or person that fails to meet the numerous standards set in the bill.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chambers filed a temporary injunction last week, halting the Friday, July 9, implementation of the law. On Thursday, he continued that temporary stay as he contemplates the merits of the ACLU’s argument that the law is unconstitutional.
Chambers dismissed several complaints from the lawsuit before Thursday’s hearing, so the afternoon focused on due process concerns and vagueness of the law, along with filing of emergency rules.
The statute as written required the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification to file emergency rules by July 1. Jolynn Marra, executive director of the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification, testified that the office was prepared to file the rules that day but the judge’s order halted it. The ACLU argued that the law did not give the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification authority to file emergency rules before the law took effect.
In legislation, rules are intended to implement, extend, apply, interpret or make specific the law administered by the agency or provide procedural guidance. Before they are official, rules must be approved by the state Legislature. Emergency rules can be in effect for up to 15 months without legislative approval.
Though the early filing of the rules was made mute by the temporary injunction, Chambers still continued the injunction until he makes a ruling on Thursday’s hearing. He said he likely will permit the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification to file the emergency rule, which may clear up other issues the lawsuit addresses.
Much of the hearing focused on the language in the final section of the code. The section states programs not offering a full array of harm reduction services “as defined in this section” must cease and desist. Those offering a full array of services have until January to come into compliance.
Laura Jones, executive director of Milan Puskar Health Right, testified that it was unclear to her what “full array” of services met, especially because it was not defined in the section.
The section also says those that do not offer a full array of services must place notice of closure and help clients transition. ACLU legal director Loree Stark argued the wording made it so agencies were not in compliance with the law either way.
Marra testified her office would not be in the business of trapping syringe service operations, and as long as they are working on a transition plan to shut down, that will be sufficient.
Chambers said Marra should include that specifically in the rules, and he hoped that would clear up the due process issues.
He also said he understands the statute is written clumsily but it’s not enough to declare it unconstitutional.
Stark also argued Thursday the penalties in the law are quasi-criminal and must meet a higher standard of law than civil penalties.