A 17-year-old girl will serve 10 years for her role in the deaths of an Elkview family late last year.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard on Thursday sentenced Rebecca Lynn Walker to 2 1/2 years for each count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in the deaths of Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3.
The four were found shot to death in their home on Dec. 13, 2020.
Walker was charged with assisting the male juvenile defendant in the case after the murders had taken place.
She was initially charged with first-degree murder as a juvenile. In July, her case was elevated to adult status and she pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact.
A motion has been filed to elevate the boy’s case to adult status as well. He’s identified in court documents as G.S.
Walker’s defense attorney, Robbie Long, said Walker previously had no criminal or juvenile record. Walker lost most of her belongings in the 2016 flood and then her mother died a few years later, he said.
Her relationship with her boyfriend, the co-defendant, turned into the “perfect storm,” Long said. The boy told Walker he was being abused in his home, Long told the court.
“She wanted desperately to help him, but she also told the doctors that she did not know how to help,” he said. “That’s where this story takes a tragic turn.
“The two of them become delusional about their futures together, and unfortunately her boyfriend acted on those delusions, and that’s what brings us here today,” he said.
Walker attempted to address the court and read a letter but sobbed when she started to speak. Her attorney handed the letter to the judge.
Prosecutor Don Morris said that rather than delusional, Walker and the male juvenile were selfish in wanting to spend time together at the expense of lives. Morris said the prosecution spent a lot of time reviewing hundreds of social media posts to get a clear understanding of what took place.
“The reason for the state entering this plea agreement, more or less, is that we believe the defendant here was manipulated to a great extent,” Morris said. “But because of the nature of the proceeding, I cannot comment on the other party at this point.”
Timothy Saunders, father of Risa Saunders, addressed the court, saying Walker could have prevented the murders if she had alerted authorities to the boy’s plans.
“She knew about it, as I was told, a month before it happened,” Saunders said. “One phone call would have prevented a senseless act. She could have told anyone or notified the police or anyone of [his] plan but no, that did not happen.”
He described the “nightmare” of finding the bodies of Gage, Risa and Daniel and not being able to find his other two grandsons.
“Now all I have is graves to visits, headstones to talk to, where a simple phone call could have prevented all this,” he said.