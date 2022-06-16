Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter in the March shooting death of a Pond Gap man.

Eli Nelson, 17, admitted to shooting Jimmy Keith on March 10. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting around 12:45 a.m. on Third Street West in St. Albans.

Keith was shot once. He was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center, where he died.

Nelson had been charged as a juvenile. His case was transferred to adult status Wednesday during the hearing in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers.

Nelson will be sentenced Aug. 8.

