A teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter in the March shooting death of a Pond Gap man.Eli Nelson, 17, admitted to shooting Jimmy Keith on March 10. Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting around 12:45 a.m. on Third Street West in St. Albans.Keith was shot once. He was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center, where he died.Nelson had been charged as a juvenile. His case was transferred to adult status Wednesday during the hearing in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers.Nelson will be sentenced Aug. 8.