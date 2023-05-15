With her earlier questions answered, a Kanawha circuit judge accepted a binding plea agreement in the shooting death of a Charleston man.
Ja’Keith Kinnell, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old James Hambrick.
Under the terms of the binding plea agreement, Kinnell faces a determinant sentence of 15 years in prison. A binding plea agreement means the judge agrees to the sentence outlined in the plea agreement.
Earlier this month, Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster did not accept the same plea agreement. The judge had questions about whether Kinnell would be required to serve 10 years in prison before he is eligible for parole or if he could be released sooner with credit for time served.
Kanawha County assistant prosecutor Monica Schwartz said Monday’s plea agreement included more information in the stipulation of facts and attorneys answered her questions about when Kinnell might be released.
Schwartz said she didn’t think the judge rejected the plea agreement during the previous hearing but needed more information before accepting it.
County Assistant prosecutor Chris Krivonyak told the court the victim’s family supports the plea agreement and understood Kinnell would be eligible for parole after 10 years but didn’t previously understand he might get out of prison sooner depending on his behavior in prison.
“What they didn’t understand until we got to talk about it more is how good time would be calculated after he gets there depending on how he behaves,” Krivonyak said. “The state … we can’t predict that. All we can offer is what would be the earliest time if he did everything perfect while he’s locked up.”
Krivonyak said he talked to the state Parole Board and found out that inmates get one day for each day served with good time, which would essentially cut their sentences in half. Because the offense involved a firearm, a year of home confinement would be added back onto the sentence.
With credit for the eight months he’s been in jail already and with good behavior in prison, Kinnell could be released from prison as early as six years and 10 months from now, Kinnell’s attorney Brian Escue said. He would then be required to serve an additional year on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Stories you might like
Krivonyak said after explaining to Hambrick’s family how good time is calculated in prison, they still support the plea agreement and think it makes sense.
Webster said she would stipulate that Kinnell not get “good time” for the time he served at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center.
According to the plea agreement, Kinnell agreed to facts in the case, including that his sister called him on Aug. 5 and asked him to beat up her ex-boyfriend, Omar Hambrick, because the man had threatened her.
Omar Hambrick is the son of shooting victim James Hambrick, Krivonyak said. Kinnell was 17 years old at the time.
Kinnell arrived at his sister’s apartment, but by that time, Omar Hambrick was not there, so Kinnell left.
Minutes later, another man arrived at the apartment. A shootout happened between the man and James and Omar Hambrick.
When police arrived, James Hambrick put his gun on the ground and the man who was shooting fled. Police left the scene and pursued the man who was shooting.
James Hambrick’s weapon was still on the ground when Kinnell got back to the apartment and started firing shots in the direction of Hambrick, who at the time was speaking to Kinnell’s mother “about the conflict between their children,” Krivonyak said. One of the bullets hit James Hambrick in the back of his head, penetrating his brain, Krivonyak said.
James Hambrick was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Webster will hear victim impact statements and formally sentence Kinnell during a hearing set for July 11.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive