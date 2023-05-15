Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kinnell
Ja’Keith Kinnell (left), 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old James Hambrick. Under the terms of a binding plea agreement, Kinnell faces 15 years in prison when he is formally sentenced in July.

 LORI KERSEY | Gazette-Mail

With her earlier questions answered, a Kanawha circuit judge accepted a binding plea agreement in the shooting death of a Charleston man.

Ja’Keith Kinnell, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old James Hambrick.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

