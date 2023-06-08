A Charleston teenager was sentenced Thursday to a total of 11 years behind bars for charges related to the 2021 death of a Capital High School student.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced 16-year-old Chrishaun Coller to one year for involuntary manslaughter and 5-year sentences for each of two counts of wanton endangerment in the death of Capital High School freshman Da’nija L. Miller.
The sentences will be served consecutively, Akers said.
Miller, 14, died on Aug. 15, 2021 shortly after a shooting was reported around 2 p.m. along Ryan Drive in the Rutledge area of Kanawha County, officials said.
Coller was previously charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon by a minor. His case was transferred to adult status during a hearing in April and he pleaded guilty to the lesser charges.
Assistant Kanawha County Prosecutor Don Morris previously said the wanton endangerment charges stem from two occasions on the day Miller was killed when Coller presented a weapon in a way that would have been a threat to others. Morris said the state lacked proof that Coller intentionally fired the gun at Miller but “he was handling it in a reckless, wanton manner.”
Akers on Thursday rejected a request from Coller’s defense attorney Zoe Shavers that Coller’s case be returned to juvenile status for sentencing. Doing so would have given the court the ability to monitor and shape his rehabilitation, and put him on a path to becoming a productive, law-abiding citizen, she said.
“This court has to decide whether to treat him as a juvenile or force him to have an adult criminal felony conviction going forward for the rest of his life,” Shavers said. “This court well knows that there are collateral consequences that flow from a felony conviction, and it would alter the opportunity for him to be a productive adult in society on the basis of conduct, childish conduct, that was committed when he was 15 years old.”
A felony conviction would prohibit Coller from certain areas of work, some public housing opportunities, she said.
Assistant Kanawha County Prosecutor Eric Cantrell asked that Coller face adult consequences for the crimes.
“He's pled to these felonies and the involuntary manslaughter,” he said. “You heard Miss Miller's statements. The family has suffered. I think, in this case, given the totality, that he should be sentenced as an adult. As I stated before, he comes back at [age] 18 for his mandatory reconsideration, but these were adult crimes and he should face adult consequences.”
Akers sentenced Coller to the maximum on each count.
“I can say, Miss Shavers that your client and Mr. Coller, you get to move forward from today,” Akers said. “You get the chance to further your education. It may not be in the place you want it to be. But you can take advantage of everything that you have. You have the opportunity to better yourself. You have the opportunity for counseling.”
As a juvenile, Coller will come back to court when he turns 18 for re-sentencing. He’ll be held in a juvenile facility until then.
“I think the characterization of what happened as childish conduct is just not enough from what occurred,” Akers said. “These are children with firearms...being fired prior to the second time it was fired when it took someone's life. If you can't feel the power of a firearm somewhere, when you shoot it the first time ... it doesn't click in your head what would happen if you pointed that at somebody or you were careless with it. And it fired and killed someone. Obviously, you shouldn't have one, which is why kids shouldn't have guns.”
Miller’s mother, Sierra Miller, told the court of an encounter that her daughter had with a boy a week prior to her death during which the boy came to her door and “was going off,” and the girl shut the door. The interaction made Da’nija nervous, she said.
“I just want to know, if you didn’t have a problem with my child, and that was an accident, why did you attempt to do stuff to her a week before?” she said. I just asked today that he get the max on every sentence. Because I know this was not an accident. You intentionally killed my child.”
Shavers said the killing was accidental.
“The facts support that. The charges that Chrishaun plead to are charges of involuntary manslaughter and wanton endangerment,” she said. “All those are charges are in the nature of doing some danger action that cause a risk. In this case actually led to danger, the ultimate danger to another person.”
