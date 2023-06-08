Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Coller
Buy Now

Chrishaun Coller, 16, appears in Kanawha Circuit Court Friday for sentencing in the 2021 death of 14-year-old Da'nija Miller. Coller was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

 LORI KERSEY | Gazette-Mail

A Charleston teenager was sentenced Thursday to a total of 11 years behind bars for charges related to the 2021 death of a Capital High School student.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced 16-year-old Chrishaun Coller to one year for involuntary manslaughter and 5-year sentences for each of two counts of wanton endangerment in the death of Capital High School freshman Da’nija L. Miller.

Stories you might like

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you