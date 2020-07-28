A Tennessee man who assaulted a police officer at a Charleston hospital in 2018 pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge Monday.
Bryan Lee Ogle II pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm before U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in Charleston.
In February, Ogle, 33, of Sevierville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, assault in the commission of a felony, battery, and escape in Kanawha Circuit Court. Circuit Judge Charles King sentenced Ogle to spend between six and 30 years in prison, per the terms of his plea deal.
In his federal court hearing, Ogle admitted he previously had been convicted of felony crimes in Tennessee, meaning he was prohibited from having a gun. He also had a gun in his possession during a chase with police.
On Feb. 8, 2018, Ogle and Montgomery Police officers engaged in a chase that reached speeds of up to 110 mph, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
That chase ended when Ogle crashed his vehicle. As an officer approached him on foot, Ogle attempted to run over the officer then tried to run away from the scene on foot.
As multiple officers tried to take him into custody, Ogle attempted to grab one of the officers' gun, Stuart said in the news release.
Ogle later told officers he also had his own firearm in his possession, and officers found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in a holster on Ogle's belt.
Officers took Ogle to Charleston Area Medical Center General Division for medical treatment, and it was there that he attempted to escape form police, who chased him through the hospital and caught up with him in a stairwell.
As a Charleston Police officer tried to take him into custody, Ogle grabbed the officer's gun and shot him. The officer's body camera deflected the bullet, according to the U.S. Attorney's release.
Ogle faces up to life in prison for his federal charge when Goodwin sentences him on Oct. 22.