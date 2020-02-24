Tennessee man pleads guilty in 2018 shooting of CPD officer

A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to taking a police officer’s gun and using it to shoot another officer at a local hospital, according to a release from the Kanawha Prosecutor’s Office.
Bryan Lee Ogle II was sentenced Monday in Kanawha Circuit Court to six to 30 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in Kanawha Judge Charles King’s courtroom to attempted murder, assault in the commission of a felony, battery and escape, according to the release.
In 2018, Ogle pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.
On Feb. 8, 2018, Ogle fled Montgomery police after crashing his vehicle; he attempted to disarm a police officer, but failed.
At the time of the car chase, Ogle’s driver’s license was suspended for driving under the influence. He was wanted on felony charges in Tennessee, according to the criminal complaint.
Ogle was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center’s General Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Two days later, Ogle escaped the custody of a Montgomery police officer and attacked and injured a hospital security guard, according to the release.
Officers from Charleston and Montgomery confronted Ogle in the hospital’s outside stairwell. Ogle disarmed the Montgomery officer, who suffered a brain injury, and shot the Charleston officer. The bullet struck the officer’s body camera, according to the release.
Ogle still faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.