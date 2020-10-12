Six families have reached tentative settlement agreements with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, in Clarksburg, over a string of patient murders at the facility by a former night-shift nurse.
Tony O'Dell, a Charleston attorney representing several of the late veterans' families, said in a statement there are caps for settlement amounts for medical malpractice civil lawsuits in West Virginia, but the families are pleased to be paid what's permitted under the law.
The settlements, which have not been finalized, are pending court approval: George Nelson Shaw Sr., $975,000; John Hallman, $950,000; Felix McDermott, $775,000; Robert Kozul Sr., $775,000; Russell Posey Sr., $700,000.
The family of late veteran Archie Edgell, represented by Morgantown attorney Dino Colombo, also has reached a tentative settlement, O'Dell said, but the amount is not yet available.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a news release Saturday the settlements are further evidence that the Clarksburg VAMC was negligent in the slayings that happened at the facility. He also called for the Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General to release the findings of the investigation into the killings and the hospital's response.
"It has been over two years since we learned about these murders, and no one at the VA or in the Clarksburg VAMC leadership have been held accountable for these terrible actions," Manchin said. "The West Virginia veteran community needs answers. I strongly urge VA Inspector General [Michael] Missal to quickly conclude and publish the Office of Inspector General’s report."
In a statement, O'Dell and his law firm thanked Manchin and his push for the report to be released.
"Tiano O’Dell PLLC thanks Senator Manchin for all he has done to support these families and to push for much needed answers and systemic changes, as they anxiously await the US Veteran's Affairs Administration's Office of Inspector General's Report," he said. "Tiano O’Dell PLLC continues to investigate up to 12 other cases, and these families deserve answers, as do the veterans who currently rely on the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center for much needed care."
O'Dell said there are several veterans who died under similar circumstances at the facility, and patient information from the hospital is currently being gathered.
Reta Mays pleaded guilty on July 14 to killing seven veterans: Raymond Golden, Robert Edge Sr., Kozul, Edgell, Shaw, McDermott and one unnamed veteran. Mays worked the night shift in Ward 3A of the hospital, caring for veterans who were not in a condition to be discharged but did not require intensive care.
Mays injected the veterans with insulin when it was not prescribed, which caused their blood glucose levels to fall drastically; many died days later.
Mays faces up to life in prison for each veteran's death.