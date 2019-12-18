Third Stadium Place shooting defendant sentenced to prison

The last of three men involved in a scheme to kill a witness in a murder case in 2017 was sentenced to prison this week.
Tequan Montek Pratt, 24, of Montgomery, was sentenced by Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles King to up to 10 years in prison for his role in the shooting, and for bringing a gun onto a high school campus. He pleaded guilty in August on one count each of accessory after the fact and possessing a firearm on school property.
In May 2017, Pratt was one of three men involved in the shooting of Jalynn Stephenson and her then-boyfriend, Rico Whiting, as they walked with their child near Stadium Place in Charleston. Stephenson was a witness in a murder case against Pratt's brother, Antonio Carnell Williams II.
Stephenson was shot in her arms and legs, and Whiting was shot in his hand and leg. Stephenson was able to testify during Williams' murder trial earlier this year.
Williams was convicted of first-degree murder, malicious wounding, and wanton endangerment for shooting and killing Shannon Cade in January 2016. He maintained his innocence throughout the trial and during his sentencing hearing in June.
King sentenced him to life in prison with mercy. Williams will have the chance to go before a parole board in about 25 years.
The two men involved in the Stadium Place shooting with Pratt, Trashawn Dezour Mills and Marland Eugene Clark, previously pleaded guilty to other charges.
In March 2018, Mills pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder and one count of witness intimidation. King sentenced Mills, of Charleston, to spend between six and 30 years in prison.
Also in March 2018, Clark, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and King sentenced him to two years in prison with credit for 118 days he already had served at that time.
On Monday, King sentenced Pratt to spend between two and 10 years in prison for the firearm conviction and five years in prison for being an accessory. Pratt will receive credit for the 414 days he's served in jail and on home confinement.
King ordered that Pratt serve his sentences concurrently, meaning his time in prison will go toward both sentences at the same time. Those sentences also will run concurrent to a to-be-determined sentence Pratt faces in federal court.
On Aug. 29, Pratt pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of marijuana. He faces up to an additional 10 years in federal prison when he's sentenced on Feb. 3.