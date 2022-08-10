Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Thomas
Thomas

A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the 2021 shooting death of a Capital High School student athlete.

Dekotis Thomas, 20, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

