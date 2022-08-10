A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the 2021 shooting death of a Capital High School student athlete.
Dekotis Thomas, 20, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor.
Taylor, 18, was shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting April 7, 2021 at the corner of Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue on Charleston’s West Side. He was pronounced dead later at Charleston Area Medical Center.
Thomas had been scheduled to stand trial for Taylor’s death beginning Monday, but instead entered a plea during a virtual hearing in the courtroom of Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.
Thomas entered a Kennedy plea to first-degree murder in Taylor’s death. With a Kennedy plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but recognizes that the state has enough evidence to convict.
According to a plea agreement, in exchange for Thomas pleading guilty to first-degree murder, prosecutors dismissed two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, all of which were related to Taylor’s death, assistant Kanawha County prosecutor Adam Petry said.
Prosecutors also dismissed four counts, including murder, related to the separate 2019 death of Antwan Curnell, who was shot while driving on Interstate 79 near the Westmoreland Road exit.
Petry said prosecutors will not make a recommendation about whether Thomas should get mercy, which would make him eligible for parole.
Thomas faces a maximum penalty of life in prison when he’s sentenced Nov. 7.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.