Three indicted for murder in Kanawha County

Three people were indicted on murder charges by a Kanawha County grand jury this week.
James Michael Kiser was indicted in the murder of his wife, Crystal, early this summer. She was missing for a month before James Kiser led police to her body, which was buried in a shallow grave in Kentuck.
At an October bond hearing, a prosecutor said Crystal Kiser had told her husband she wanted a divorce, and he had been stalking her at her grandmother's house in Sissonville, where she had been staying.
Kiser was indicted on charges of murder and concealment of a deceased human body.
In another indictment, Terry Wayne Kirby, 63, was indicted in the murder of Glen McClure in Campbells Creek in September.
McClure's wife told sheriff's deputies that she heard two men arguing loudly at her Hunter Road home, and then heard three gunshots. Deputies found Glen McClure shot in the head.
Kirby was indicted on charges of murder, carrying a firearm while being prohibited and carrying a concealed weapon while being prohibited.
Joshua James Harrison, 29, of Charleston, was indicted on those same charges in an unrelated case.
Harrison allegedly shot and killed Thomas Burton Lloyd, 31, at a home in South Charleston in early July.
People who were with Harrison the morning Lloyd was killed said he spent about 10 minutes inside Lloyd's home, and then later said that he had killed Lloyd, according to a criminal complaint. Lloyd had been shot in the head twice.