In the case of a Kanawha County man accused in the 2019 death of a woman in Rand, the prosecution and the man’s defense attorney on Monday said they would present two different versions of the killing.
Gerard Maxwell is charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 15, 2019 death of 28-year-old Marian Janyne Chapman. A bench trial started Monday in the courtroom of Kanawha Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard.
In opening statements Monday, assistant Kanawha prosecutor Morgan Switzer argued Maxwell killed Chapman during an altercation while they visited a friend’s home.
“What I will tell you, your honor, is that at this point, you’ve heard over and over again, ‘the State of West Virginia versus Gerard Malcolm Maxwell.’ But what you haven’t heard is Marian Chapman’s name,” Switzer said. “This is a case about Gerard Malcolm Maxwell shooting Marian Chapman, a 28-year-old female who was shot to death by her boyfriend.”
According to a criminal complaint, police responded Jan. 15, 2019, to calls of a shooting at a residence in the 300 block of Clemson Avenue in Rand. They discovered Chapman had been shot multiple times on the front porch of the home. She was taken to a hospital where she died, the complaint says.
Switzer said a detective will testify Chapman’s gun was found on the porch next to her, and that an obstruction kept it from firing that night. She said evidence will show Maxwell left the scene and drove to a friend’s house, and then was gone for two months before being found in Atlanta and arrested on the murder charge.
Switzer said the prosecution will ask the judge to find Maxwell guilty for a charge of first-degree murder, possessing a firearm he was prohibited from possessing, and for domestic battery.
Maxwell’s defense attorney, Dan Holstein, told the court, “This is a far cry evidence-wise from what the prosecution has told you.”
Holstein told the court he will present evidence that Marian Chapman tried to kill Maxwell on the porch that January evening, shooting him twice before he shot her.
“Not only did she shoot him first, there are various witnesses who heard two shots, some of them say one shot and then following that, five shots,” Holstein said.
Holstein said there’s evidence in a Ford Excursion, which witnesses said they saw leaving the scene after the shooting, that does not match the defendant but matches someone else.
The state’s first witness, Markeia Johnson, lived in the house where police say Maxwell shot Chapman. She testified Maxwell and Chapman were arguing in Johnson’s bedroom prior to the shooting, and at some point she saw blood on Chapman’s face and realized she had been struck. She also testified Maxwell had a gun in the room and that in the course of arguing, he threatened to kill the woman and her brother.
After seeing the blood, Johnson said she took her 10-year-old daughter and fled the residence and then heard five gunshots.
The judge on Monday also heard testimony from neighbors and people who were inside the house at the time of altercation.
The trial will continue Tuesday.