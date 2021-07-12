The trial for the man accused killing Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has been postponed until November.
Joshua Marcellus Phillips, 38, of Charleston, had been scheduled for trial starting Aug. 16 on murder, weapons and drug charges. The new start date is Nov. 15. Phillips pleaded not guilty in April.
Phillips shot Johnson, 28, in the neck Dec. 1 on Garrison Avenue after she approached him over a parking complaint.
He refused to provide his driver’s license and threw Johnson’s handcuffs into the street before the two exchanged gunfire.
Johnson shot Phillips twice.
She died in a hospital bed two days later.
Phillips faces life in prison if convicted of all charges.