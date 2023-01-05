A Kanawha County man accused of killing his brother in early 2021 is competent to stand trial, a judge said Thursday.
Holdon Burdette, 25, of the Sissonville area, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joshua Burdette.
During a virtual hearing Thursday about Burdette’s competency evaluation, Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit said she had received a report indicating that Burdette is competent to stand trial.
Tabit arraigned Burdette after, saying she found no record he had been arraigned previously on the charge.
Burdette’s attorney, Richard Holicker, entered a not guilty plea on Burdette’s behalf.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Burdette’s father, Markis Burdette called 911 on March 1, 2021 to report he had found Joshua Burdette cold to the touch with a gunshot wound to the chest in his house.
The two brothers had been fighting before the shooting, Markis Burdette told dispatchers.
The man also told officers Holdon Burdette had been recently treated for mental health issues and had previously brandished a handgun and pointed it at Joshua weeks before, according to the criminal complaint.
Markis Burdette told officers Joshua Burdette called him around 6 p.m. that day saying he believed Holdon had a firearm and he wanted it taken away from him due to “mental issues,” the complaint says.
Investigators learned Holdon Burdette went next door to the home of his grandmother around 7:30 p.m. on the date of the shooting. A handgun matching the shell casings found near Joshua Burdette’s body was found hidden behind a cabinet in an area of the residence where Burdette was, according to the complaint.
Tabit set a May 1 trial date for Burdette. A pretrial hearing is set for April 20.
The judge did not set a bond in the case. Burdette remains at South Central Regional Jail.