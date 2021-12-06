The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

A trial date has been set for the man accused in the shooting death of a Capital High School student-athlete earlier this year.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit on Monday scheduled the trial of Dekotis Thomas for April 11, 2022, assistant prosecutor Adam Petry said.

Thomas, 20, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, using a weapon while committing a felony, and two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm in the death of 18-year-old Kelvin “KJ” Taylor.

Taylor was shot on the corner of Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue on April 7. He died later at a hospital.

Thomas also faces charges, including murder, in the 2019 death of Antwan Curnell, who was shot while driving on Interstate 79 near the Westmoreland Road exit.

