The criminal trial for a Clendenin man accused of beating a 77-year-old woman to death during an alleged crime spree on Charleston's West Side has been delayed until next month.
The court is awaiting a mental evaluation for Joshua Andrew Drennen, 28, who police say killed Barbara Steele in her Georgia Street home on Feb. 11. Drennen was declared competent to stand trial on Aug. 17, but he must undergo a second evaluation for criminal responsibility.
Drennen is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing Nov. 10, and his criminal trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 16.
Drennen is facing charges of murder, petit larceny, first-degree robbery, malicious wounding, assault during the commission of a felony, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted first-degree robbery and malicious assault of a law enforcement officer.
Drennen faces life in prison if convicted of murdering Steele in the first degree.
All the charges stem from an alleged crime spree beginning the morning of Feb. 11, when police received a call about a man beating on vehicles on Georgia Street on the city’s West Side.
That call was followed by another 911 call. Police said Drennen carjacked a woman in front of the Walgreens at West Washington Street and Edgewood Drive, before exiting the vehicle and attempting to steal another car in front of the Exxon/One Stop gas station at Lee Street West and Tennessee Avenue.
The driver of the second vehicle pulled a gun on Drennen, police said, which sent Drennen running toward Bigley Avenue.
Charleston Police Officer Terrence “Austin” Casto confronted Drennen in front of the Go-Mart station on Bigley Avenue, but police said as soon as Casto exited his vehicle, Drennen struck him multiple times in the head with an antique flat iron.
While lying on the pavement, Casto fired his gun, striking Drennen twice. Both men were taken to an area hospital, and Casto was released shortly after. Drennen recovered and was arraigned nine days after the event.