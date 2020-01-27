Trial for Dunbar woman accused of fatal stabbing delayed

The trial for a Dunbar woman accused of stabbing and killing a St. Albans woman has been delayed until March.
Courtney Shawn Wallace's trial was set to begin Monday, but Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey granted more time for Wallace to receive a second mental evaluation. Bailey ordered a second evaluation in November 2019, but both the state and defense agreed Monday to allow the physician’s request for additional time with Wallace.
Wallace, 22, allegedly killed and sexually abused Cheri Simpson in a St. Albans residence in January 2019. Police found Wallace in the hallway of the Furlong Avenue home, covered in blood and naked from the chest down, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint alleges Wallace refused to follow police orders and tried to get away. Officers then saw Simpson lying on the floor with stab wounds to her front and rear torso.
Simpson’s daughter, who was inside the home, told police Wallace stabbed her mother multiple times with a kitchen knife, performed sexual acts on her unresponsive body, and then urinated on the floor beside it.
Simpson was transported to Thomas Memorial Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries, the complaint said.
Wallace’s first mental evaluation found her competent to stand trial, and said she was competent at the time she allegedly stabbed Simpson. Wallace’s attorneys, Richard Holicker and Chris Maidona, asked for the second evaluation. Assistant Kanawha County prosecutor Michele Drummond did not object to either request.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 18, and Wallace's trial is now set for March 23.