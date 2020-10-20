HUNTINGTON — A trial for a woman charged with falsely reporting that a man attempted to kidnap her child at the Huntington Mall last year was postponed Monday.
Santana Renee Adams, 25, of Milton, has been facing a misdemeanor charges of falsely reporting an emergency for more than a year.
Her charge stems from an April 2019 incident during which she told police a man of Middle Eastern descent attempted to grab her 5-year-old daughter by the hair and kidnap her from a clothing store at the mall; however, police said Adams' story didn't match other evidence.
She was slated to go to trial Tuesday in Cabell County Magistrate Court, but the trial was postponed due to a medical issue with the prosecutor assigned to the case, multiple sources said. A new trial date was not scheduled as of Monday afternoon.
Prior to that, her trial was postponed in April 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The man accused, Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, 54, of Alexandria, Egypt, was arrested April 1, 2019, and charged with felony attempted abduction by a person, but the charge was dismissed days later.
Zayan, who was working in West Virginia at the time as a contracted engineer, previously told reporters he never interacted with Adams or her daughter and wouldn’t recognize them if he saw them.
He returned to Egypt after his charges were dropped and he was released from jail.