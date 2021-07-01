Two Charleston men are set to be arraigned on murder charges this month after being indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on Thursday.
Dorian Vashawn Clark, 46, faces charges of murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The charges stem from an April shooting that left a woman dead and a 3-year-old child with injuries.
Clark was booked into South Central Regional Jail on April 10.
Holdon M. Burdette, 23, faces a murder charge following the March shooting death of his 31-year-old brother.
Burdette has been incarcerated in South Central Regional Jail since March 2.
The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that person is innocent until proven guilty.
A total of 55 indictments were handed up. Here is the complete list.
- Judge Duke Bloom, 11 a.m., July 8
Matthew Craig Berry, 31, of Alum Creek, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Morgan Lafaye Corbett, 29, of Columbus, Ohio, grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicle, destruction of property and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Roger Lee Long, 31, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Amber Perdue, 40, of Procious, prescription fraud and attempted prescription fraud.
- Judge Kenneth Ballard, 1 p.m., July 12
Owen Lee Gibson, 23, of Mansfield, Ohio, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Brucey C. Hancock, 28, of Charleston, escape; Sara B. Heater, 24, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and DUI; Kimberly A. Henson, 46, of Charleston, misuse of a purchasing card and forgery and uttering; Charity L. Hooser, 46, of Hurricane, conspiracy and drug charges; Charles A. Moore, 42, conspiracy, drug charges and persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Cassandra Dawn Poling, 34, of Charleston, third offense shoplifting; Natchee Lee Robinson, 35, of Charleston, destruction of property; William D. Shirkey, 71, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Nishel Slater Jr., 73, of Sissonville, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust and third-degree sexual abuse; Jonathan Vazquez-Gonzalez, 39, of Nitro, use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor and soliciting minor via computer.
- Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9:30 a.m., July 14
Kimberly D. McFarland, 45, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Colton L. Rollyson, 22, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Brian James Smith, 40, of South Charleston, escape, petit larceny, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and driving suspended revoked for DUI.
- Judge Maryclaire Akers, 10 a.m., July 16
Steven Michael Beane, 35, of Charleston, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and DUI; Rashid X. Dixon, 26, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Brittany Quinn, 26, of St. Albans, conspiracy and drug charges; Keith W. Hairston Jr., 31, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Kalib Nathaniel Holley, 27, of Elkview, attempted first-degree robbery and assault during the commission of a felony; Anthony J. Sanders, 34, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; James Dempsey Short, 40, of Elkview, attempted burglary, grand larceny and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
- Judge Joanna Tabit, 1 p.m., July 28
Holdon M. Burdette, 23, of Charleston, murder; Howard Lee Boyce Jr., 58, of Charleston, second or subsequent offense failure to register as a sex offender; Roger Lee Caldwell, 39, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Tyler Dewayne Chapman, 22, of Dunbar, breaking and entering, grand larceny and petit larceny; David Wayne Francisco, 34, of Elkview, conspiracy and drug charges; Bernard Shane Hendrick, 46, of Cabin Creek, possession of child pornography; Gary K. Jones II, 40, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Christy Dawn Lacy, 42, of St. Albans, conspiracy and drug charges; Dowell W. Norris, 53, of Nitro, conspiracy and drug charges; Jesse Lee Rufty, 40, of St. Albans, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; James Howard Stump II, 35, of Charleston, grand larceny and destruction of property; Joseph Shane Hancock, 39, of Belle, grand larceny and destruction of property; Terence J. Toyer, 23, of Akron, Ohio, conspiracy and drug charges; Aaron K. Pauley, 32, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and breaking and entering.
- Judge Carrie Webster, 2:30 p.m., July 28
Dorian Vashawn Clark, 46, of Charleston, murder, use of presentment of a firearm furing the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Darin B. Browning, 33, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Shawn Allen Linville, 25, of Clendenin, grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicle, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, destruction of property and assault on a police officer; Nathaniel J. Neal, 45, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Alexander Penix, 22, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, failure to render aid and drug delivery resulting in death; Thomas Landon Rouse, 38, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Paul Russell Skiles, 38, of Winfield, fleeing while DUI and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Thomas Patrick Smith, 34, of Dunbar, burglary, grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicle, destruction of property and this offense driving while license revoked for DUI; Alexxis K. Tunstalle, 27, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; James R. West, 39, of Elkview, conspiracy, drug charges and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
- Judge Tera Salango, 10 a.m., August 4
Barry R. Hudnall Jr., 57, of Cedar Grove, conspiracy, drug charges and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Anna L. Hudnall, 63, conspiracy and drug charges.