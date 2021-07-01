The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Two Charleston men are set to be arraigned on murder charges this month after being indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on Thursday.

Dorian Vashawn Clark, 46, faces charges of murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The charges stem from an April shooting that left a woman dead and a 3-year-old child with injuries.

Clark was booked into South Central Regional Jail on April 10.

Holdon M. Burdette, 23, faces a murder charge following the March shooting death of his 31-year-old brother.

Burdette has been incarcerated in South Central Regional Jail since March 2.

The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that person is innocent until proven guilty.

A total of 55 indictments were handed up. Here is the complete list.

  • Judge Duke Bloom, 11 a.m., July 8

Matthew Craig Berry, 31, of Alum Creek, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Morgan Lafaye Corbett, 29, of Columbus, Ohio, grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicle, destruction of property and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Roger Lee Long, 31, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Amber Perdue, 40, of Procious, prescription fraud and attempted prescription fraud.

  • Judge Kenneth Ballard, 1 p.m., July 12

Owen Lee Gibson, 23, of Mansfield, Ohio, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Brucey C. Hancock, 28, of Charleston, escape; Sara B. Heater, 24, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and DUI; Kimberly A. Henson, 46, of Charleston, misuse of a purchasing card and forgery and uttering; Charity L. Hooser, 46, of Hurricane, conspiracy and drug charges; Charles A. Moore, 42, conspiracy, drug charges and persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Cassandra Dawn Poling, 34, of Charleston, third offense shoplifting; Natchee Lee Robinson, 35, of Charleston, destruction of property; William D. Shirkey, 71, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Nishel Slater Jr., 73, of Sissonville, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust and third-degree sexual abuse; Jonathan Vazquez-Gonzalez, 39, of Nitro, use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor and soliciting minor via computer.

  • Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9:30 a.m., July 14

Kimberly D. McFarland, 45, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Colton L. Rollyson, 22, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Brian James Smith, 40, of South Charleston, escape, petit larceny, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and driving suspended revoked for DUI.

  • Judge Maryclaire Akers, 10 a.m., July 16

Steven Michael Beane, 35, of Charleston, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and DUI; Rashid X. Dixon, 26, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Brittany Quinn, 26, of St. Albans, conspiracy and drug charges; Keith W. Hairston Jr., 31, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Kalib Nathaniel Holley, 27, of Elkview, attempted first-degree robbery and assault during the commission of a felony; Anthony J. Sanders, 34, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; James Dempsey Short, 40, of Elkview, attempted burglary, grand larceny and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

  • Judge Joanna Tabit, 1 p.m., July 28

Holdon M. Burdette, 23, of Charleston, murder; Howard Lee Boyce Jr., 58, of Charleston, second or subsequent offense failure to register as a sex offender; Roger Lee Caldwell, 39, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Tyler Dewayne Chapman, 22, of Dunbar, breaking and entering, grand larceny and petit larceny; David Wayne Francisco, 34, of Elkview, conspiracy and drug charges; Bernard Shane Hendrick, 46, of Cabin Creek, possession of child pornography; Gary K. Jones II, 40, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Christy Dawn Lacy, 42, of St. Albans, conspiracy and drug charges; Dowell W. Norris, 53, of Nitro, conspiracy and drug charges; Jesse Lee Rufty, 40, of St. Albans, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; James Howard Stump II, 35, of Charleston, grand larceny and destruction of property; Joseph Shane Hancock, 39, of Belle, grand larceny and destruction of property; Terence J. Toyer, 23, of Akron, Ohio, conspiracy and drug charges; Aaron K. Pauley, 32, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and breaking and entering.

  • Judge Carrie Webster, 2:30 p.m., July 28

Dorian Vashawn Clark, 46, of Charleston, murder, use of presentment of a firearm furing the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Darin B. Browning, 33, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Shawn Allen Linville, 25, of Clendenin, grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicle, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, destruction of property and assault on a police officer; Nathaniel J. Neal, 45, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Alexander Penix, 22, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, failure to render aid and drug delivery resulting in death; Thomas Landon Rouse, 38, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Paul Russell Skiles, 38, of Winfield, fleeing while DUI and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Thomas Patrick Smith, 34, of Dunbar, burglary, grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicle, destruction of property and this offense driving while license revoked for DUI; Alexxis K. Tunstalle, 27, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; James R. West, 39, of Elkview, conspiracy, drug charges and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

  • Judge Tera Salango, 10 a.m., August 4

Barry R. Hudnall Jr., 57, of Cedar Grove, conspiracy, drug charges and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Anna L. Hudnall, 63, conspiracy and drug charges.

Reach Jared Serre at jserre@hdmediallc.com or on Twitter at @JaredSerre.

Tags

Recommended for you