Two men convicted in 2017 West Side murder case receive life sentences

A Kanawha circuit judge determined two men would spend the rest of their lives in prison for their roles in the death of a Charleston man two years ago.
Judge Tera Salango on Thursday sentenced both Jayrionte Teon Thomas, 20, and Marcus Lamont Young, 21, to life in prison with no chance for parole.
Thomas and Young each fired shots at Terrell Davenport at the West Side Market, in Charleston, just after noon on Dec. 14, 2017. Davenport died the next day.
Thomas pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Oct. 29, and a jury convicted Young of first-degree murder in a three-day trial last month. Jurors did not recommend mercy for Young, meaning he will not have a hearing in front of a parole board and will never be released from prison.
As part of Thomas’ plea deal, Kanawha prosecutors agreed to recommend he receive mercy and the chance to be released from prison, but Salango overruled the recommendation.
As part of a pre-sentence report to gather information about him, Thomas told a probation officer he moved to West Virginia to sell drugs and decided to stay here because he felt safer than in Detroit, where he was one of 15 children and didn’t have a good relationship with his parents.
Salango told Thomas the circumstances of the crime weren’t worthy of mercy, saying Thomas was “part of a team who executed another person.”
“You are a Detroit drug dealer coming into our community, bragging to police about coming here and selling drugs and poisoning this community,” Salango said. “That can’t be overlooked just because you were only 18 at the time of this crime. You were old enough to know better, and your actions show a complete disregard for human life.”
Latasshia Davenport, Terrell Davenport’s mother, addressed each of the men involved in killing her son during their respective sentencing hearings.
She told them she prayed for each of them to reflect on their actions and find God while they were in prison.
“I had hopes and dreams for my son and his son,” she said. “You consciously took his life. What made you think you had that right? Perhaps one day you will have time to process the magnitude of what you have done to a mother, a family and a little boy who loved his Dad.”
A portion of the shooting that ended Davenport’s life was captured by surveillance cameras on a building across the street from the West Side Market, located at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Rebecca Street.
Prosecutors said Young and Thomas shot Davenport after a brief conversation in the West Side Market. Thomas was the first to fire shots inside the store, three of which struck Davenport in his arm and leg.
The surveillance footage showed both Thomas and Young shoot at Davenport after he stumbled outside of the store and laid on the ground. By the time they were outside, Thomas had run out of bullets, but Young, who shot Davenport from behind, landed shots in Davenport’s head and back.
“I just want to apologize for the acts that I did,” Thomas said. “I just hope you forgive me sometime in the future. I didn’t know it was going to go that way, but it did. I just ask for forgiveness.”
Young, whose sentence was bound by the jury’s verdict, was short in his statement.
“I want to apologize for the Davenport family for his life being taken,” Young said. “I was young, and I made a mistake.”
When he walked out of the courtroom, Thomas made a signal toward Salango, who was stepping away from the bench. Officials in the room said he was making a gang signal, but Salango didn’t see it.
Until they are transferred to prison, Thomas is incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail, and Thomas is incarcerated at Central Regional jail.