The U.S. Department of Justice is targeting West Virginia for prohibiting transgender girls and women from participating in public school sports.
Saying the law “hinders equal athletic opportunities for girls by creating an additional hurdle for participation,” Aria Vaughan, a trial attorney with the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department, said the new law also discriminates against West Virginia student-athletes on the basis of sex and gender identification, in the statement filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of West Virginia.
“The State cannot point to any valid evidence that allowing transgender girls to participate on girls’ sports teams endangers girls’ athletic opportunities,” Vaughan said. “Instead, the State legislated based on misconceptions and overbroad assumptions about transgender girls. It is illogical for the State to believe it can protect girls’ athletic opportunities by barring girls from playing sports. The harm to B.P.J. is real and it will be lasting.”
The Department’s filing comes the same day that West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a motion to have the state intervene as a defendant in the case.
Eleven-year-old Becky Pepper-Jackson and her mother, Heather Jackson, filed a lawsuit in federal court last month after an administrator at Pepper-Jackson’s school told her West Virginia’s new law meant she couldn’t try out for her school’s cross-country team in August.
Pepper-Jackson, a transgender girl, is referred to by her initials, B.P.J., in court documents, but she was referred to by her full name in a May news release from ACLU-WV, part of her legal team.
The lawsuit was the first to challenge the state’s ban on transgender girls and women from participating in public school sports that align with their gender identity.
The West Virginia Legislature adopted House Bill 3293 on April 9, and Gov. Jim Justice signed it into law on April 28 after saying he would “proudly” sign it, even after NCAA officials announced on April 12 their intentions to pull championship events from states with transgender-athlete bans.
Federal law allows for officers of the Justice Department to “attend to the interests of the United States” in cases pending in the U.S. court system.
Vaughan says West Virginia’s law is a violation of the federal Title IX law and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The law violates the Equal Protection Clause because it only is applicable to transgender girls and women and not transgender boys and men, Vaughan said.
“To be sure, West Virginia may not remedy the violation by extending its categorical ban to boys who are transgender,” she wrote. “The Supreme Court has explained that federal nondiscrimination mandates protect individuals. By extending its discriminatory ban to boys, West Virginia would not avoid liability, but rather would double it.”
Vaughan said West Virginia lawmakers disregarded evidence that giving girls who are transgender the same athletic opportunities as all other girls had not displaced cisgender girls.
Cisgender is a term used to describe a person whose gender identity aligns with those typically associated with the sex assigned to them at birth, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
Vaughan also quoted members of the West Virginia House of Delegates in the statement, including some of their Facebook posts as evidence that “H.B. 3293’s sponsors show that a misunderstanding or fear of transgender girls, and in certain instances, outright anti-transgender bias, rather than an interest in promoting women’s athletic opportunities,” as motivation for running the bill.
“Delegate [Jordan Bridges, R-Logan] announced on Facebook he was co-sponsoring H.B. 3293, then ‘liked’ comments to his post that advocated for physical violence against girls who are transgender, compared them to pigs, and called them by a pejorative term (“t----y”),” Vaughan said, noting that the Justice Department had archived and retained all of the Facebook posts referred to in her statement, in the event that they were modified or deleted from the social media platform.
In the lawsuit, Jackson is seeking an injunction to stop the Harrison County Board of Education, the West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission from enforcing the law until its constitutionality can be determined in court.
In addition to the education and athletic entities, Harrison Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler and West Virginia Superintendent Clayton Burch are named as defendants in the case.
In his bid to make the state a defendant in the case, Morrisey said West Virginia’s ability to protect its legal interest in the case would be impaired if attorneys with Morrisey’s office weren’t allowed to intervene in the case.
On April 11, Morrisey made a Facebook post saying his office was getting ready for litigation in defense of new state laws, which included the ban on transgender girls and women.
“There is good reason for our office to intervene; chief among them is the Attorney General’s constitutional duty to protect the state’s interest,” Morrisey said Thursday. “Fair competition and preserving women’s sports is paramount. Defending this law will also preserve the many opportunities Title IX opened up for girls and women everywhere.”
In the Justice Department’s statement, Vaughan said protections provided by Title IX ensure that cisgender boys wouldn’t displace girls, noting that no one in the Legislature or other divisions of West Virginia’s government gave examples of any cisgender boys or men trying to participate in girls’ and women’s sports.
“The truth is H.B. 3293 targets transgender girls,” Vaughan said. “This Court should reject the State’s proffered explanation as factually inaccurate, based on biases, and employing overbroad generalizations about transgender girls. Further casting doubt on the State’s justification, H.B. 3293 hinders equal athletic opportunities for girls by creating an additional hurdle for participation.”
U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin is presiding in the case.